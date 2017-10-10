WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17

Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:21 am
Frank Whitcombe





Bullseye wrote:
Frank's predictions are bound to come true soon - law of averages.


Ouch

HamsterChops wrote:
Even a broken clock is correct twice a day and all that. Frank used to be reliable. In the last 12 months, he's been about as accurate as Gledhill. A return to form is needed.


Ouch

I've been right more than I've been wrong, but the whole takeover piece led me, and all of us up the garden path, due to the intervention of the governing body - that might all come out in the wash who knows.

Anyhoo, this is a message board folks let's not take ourselves too seriously.

I don't know why Rimmer is coming on Thursday, but it's a very hastily arranged forum, it's just after the sharp end of the season and before the world cup, and he's not particularly well liked at Odsal - indeed he's the main proponent of the 'send em down' plan, even though the championship clubs want a restructure now.

Could be an interesting evening, could be codswallop - I happen to think the former.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:22 am
Blotto






le penguin wrote:
The only good thing I can see from Rimmer being there.


It's probably Chris Barrie with an H on his forehead! :wink:






Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:09 am
Bullseye






le penguin wrote:
The only good thing I can see from Rimmer being there is if we're making a human sacrifice for a bit of luck next season.


:lol: :lol: :lol:

Blotto wrote:
It's probably Chris Barrie with an H on his forehead! :wink:


He'd be more popular than Hudders fan Ralph.

Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:14 am
Bullseye






[quote="Frank Whitcombe"]
Ouch

I've been right more than I've been wrong./quote]

I'm still waiting for Junior Sa'u to line up for us Frank.

I think it's odd that Rimmer's going to be there. Odd too that Leon's there as well. If it's a rallying cry to get supporters to buy a season ticket then I think it'll fall flat unless there are some carrots to dangle.

Just confirming the fixture setup in League 1 could've been done by Chalmers so no idea why Rimmer would come to Odsal unless it's good news, but then if it was something big then wouldn't Nige do it instead?

As for Leon I'm wondering if he's going to be announced as joining the coaching staff in some capacity. Hopefully Chalmers hasn't fallen in to the trap of appointing a former legendary player as head coach.

Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:20 am
Bulls Boy 2011






Well I heard, that a certain Mr Chalmers and a certain Mr Wood were seen together in an establishment in East Bierley at the weekend having a good ole chat. Could be related, could be just a social event.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
