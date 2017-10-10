Bullseye wrote: Frank's predictions are bound to come true soon - law of averages.

HamsterChops wrote: Even a broken clock is correct twice a day and all that. Frank used to be reliable. In the last 12 months, he's been about as accurate as Gledhill. A return to form is needed.

OuchOuchI've been right more than I've been wrong, but the whole takeover piece led me, and all of us up the garden path, due to the intervention of the governing body - that might all come out in the wash who knows.Anyhoo, this is a message board folks let's not take ourselves too seriously.I don't know why Rimmer is coming on Thursday, but it's a very hastily arranged forum, it's just after the sharp end of the season and before the world cup, and he's not particularly well liked at Odsal - indeed he's the main proponent of the 'send em down' plan, even though the championship clubs want a restructure now.Could be an interesting evening, could be codswallop - I happen to think the former.