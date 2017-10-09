WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17

Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:38 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3402
Location: Bradford
I read somewhere (probably Total RL forum) that the Championship fixtures are being released on Monday October 16th.

If that's the case, then our status will be confirmed - one way or the other - at that point.

** conspiracy mode on ** Could Ralph Rimmer's appearance at a hastily arranged forum - on a date just before those fixtures are released - have any significance? ** conspiracy mode off **

Probably not. It will quite likely be (yet) another forum where nothing of any real substance is said.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:23 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2756
It's more likely a panic "argh, we haven't gotten anywhere near 4k season ticket holders yet" and to tell us that the early bird offer runs out Friday in a bid to try and force people's hands.

Though, as I've said before, anything about £150 for League 1 rugby isn't going to fly so an increase in season ticket prices will mean only one thing - that I will not be paying for one and will only go to matches if I feel like it. And given the amount of crap we've had to endure as fans combined with the new owners only just realising after the season is over that they need to make some attempt to get fans on board is a bit of a slap in the face
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:54 pm
Frank Whitcombe User avatar
Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 387
And so it begins
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:02 pm
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 81
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
And so it begins

But frank your the inside track. What’s happening....
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:43 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27359
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Frank's predictions are bound to come true soon - law of averages.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:12 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3083
Interesting Rimmer will be there, got to be some sort of RFL announcement
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:32 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2827
Location: No longer Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Frank's predictions are bound to come true soon - law of averages.


Even a broken clock is correct twice a day and all that. Frank used to be reliable. In the last 12 months, he's been about as accurate as Gledhill. A return to form is needed.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:47 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 615
Location: Depends whose asking
roofaldo2 wrote:
It's more likely a panic "argh, we haven't gotten anywhere near 4k season ticket holders yet" and to tell us that the early bird offer runs out Friday in a bid to try and force people's hands.

Though, as I've said before, anything about £150 for League 1 rugby isn't going to fly so an increase in season ticket prices will mean only one thing - that I will not be paying for one and will only go to matches if I feel like it. And given the amount of crap we've had to endure as fans combined with the new owners only just realising after the season is over that they need to make some attempt to get fans on board is a bit of a slap in the face


This.

I expect it to be another rallying call to boost season ticket sales.
Leon there as the wheeled out ex-player saying how important the fans are, and we must get behind the players.
RR there as spin doctor about how our future looks so bright.

That said; with the recent decent signings I am probably now 60:40 to buy a ST; but still a few loose ends to tie up; i.e. the ET, a coach, which league?
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:16 am
debaser User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9892
Location: Here
I can’t go. I hope someone gives Rimmer some s**t though.

Unless he is there to announce we are back in SL of course.
(and I feel fine)
