roofaldo2 wrote: It's more likely a panic "argh, we haven't gotten anywhere near 4k season ticket holders yet" and to tell us that the early bird offer runs out Friday in a bid to try and force people's hands.



Though, as I've said before, anything about £150 for League 1 rugby isn't going to fly so an increase in season ticket prices will mean only one thing - that I will not be paying for one and will only go to matches if I feel like it. And given the amount of crap we've had to endure as fans combined with the new owners only just realising after the season is over that they need to make some attempt to get fans on board is a bit of a slap in the face

This.I expect it to be another rallying call to boost season ticket sales.Leon there as the wheeled out ex-player saying how important the fans are, and we must get behind the players.RR there as spin doctor about how our future looks so bright.That said; with the recent decent signings I am probably now 60:40 to buy a ST; but still a few loose ends to tie up; i.e. the ET, a coach, which league?