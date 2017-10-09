I read somewhere (probably Total RL forum) that the Championship fixtures are being released on Monday October 16th.
If that's the case, then our status will be confirmed - one way or the other - at that point.
** conspiracy mode on ** Could Ralph Rimmer's appearance at a hastily arranged forum - on a date just before those fixtures are released - have any significance? ** conspiracy mode off **
Probably not. It will quite likely be (yet) another forum where nothing of any real substance is said.
