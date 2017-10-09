paulwalker71

I read somewhere (probably Total RL forum) that the Championship fixtures are being released on Monday October 16th.



If that's the case, then our status will be confirmed - one way or the other - at that point.



** conspiracy mode on ** Could Ralph Rimmer's appearance at a hastily arranged forum - on a date just before those fixtures are released - have any significance? ** conspiracy mode off **



Probably not. It will quite likely be (yet) another forum where nothing of any real substance is said. roofaldo2

It's more likely a panic "argh, we haven't gotten anywhere near 4k season ticket holders yet" and to tell us that the early bird offer runs out Friday in a bid to try and force people's hands.



Though, as I've said before, anything about £150 for League 1 rugby isn't going to fly so an increase in season ticket prices will mean only one thing - that I will not be paying for one and will only go to matches if I feel like it. And given the amount of crap we've had to endure as fans combined with the new owners only just realising after the season is over that they need to make some attempt to get fans on board is a bit of a slap in the face

And so it begins
Frank Whitcombe

Frank Whitcombe wrote: And so it begins

But frank your the inside track. What's happening....
Bullseye

Frank's predictions are bound to come true soon - law of averages. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
roger daly



Interesting Rimmer will be there, got to be some sort of RFL announcement
HamsterChops

Bullseye wrote: Frank's predictions are bound to come true soon - law of averages.



Smack him Jimmy

roofaldo2 wrote: It's more likely a panic "argh, we haven't gotten anywhere near 4k season ticket holders yet" and to tell us that the early bird offer runs out Friday in a bid to try and force people's hands.



Though, as I've said before, anything about £150 for League 1 rugby isn't going to fly so an increase in season ticket prices will mean only one thing - that I will not be paying for one and will only go to matches if I feel like it. And given the amount of crap we've had to endure as fans combined with the new owners only just realising after the season is over that they need to make some attempt to get fans on board is a bit of a slap in the face



This.



I expect it to be another rallying call to boost season ticket sales.

Leon there as the wheeled out ex-player saying how important the fans are, and we must get behind the players.

RR there as spin doctor about how our future looks so bright.



This.

I expect it to be another rallying call to boost season ticket sales.

Leon there as the wheeled out ex-player saying how important the fans are, and we must get behind the players.

RR there as spin doctor about how our future looks so bright.

That said; with the recent decent signings I am probably now 60:40 to buy a ST; but still a few loose ends to tie up; i.e. the ET, a coach, which league?

