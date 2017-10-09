It's more likely a panic "argh, we haven't gotten anywhere near 4k season ticket holders yet" and to tell us that the early bird offer runs out Friday in a bid to try and force people's hands.



Though, as I've said before, anything about £150 for League 1 rugby isn't going to fly so an increase in season ticket prices will mean only one thing - that I will not be paying for one and will only go to matches if I feel like it. And given the amount of crap we've had to endure as fans combined with the new owners only just realising after the season is over that they need to make some attempt to get fans on board is a bit of a slap in the face