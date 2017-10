Post a reply 9 posts Page 1 of 1 dddooommm

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am

Posts: 3146





http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/ ... fans-forum



I wonder what RR has to say? The club are hosting a fans forum with Andrew Chalmers, Leon Pryce and Ralph Rimmer from the RFL this Thursday in the South Bank stand.I wonder what RR has to say? BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust

www.bullbuilder.co.uk Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27358

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Interesting choice of panellist.



Anyone feeling doing a Jeremy Paxman on him and grilling him over the tribunal case, points deduction, lack of central distribution etc? "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. dddooommm

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am

Posts: 3146





Bulls fans on their way to Odsal to meet Ralph Rimmer. BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust

www.bullbuilder.co.uk Bull Mania

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am

Posts: 4823

Hmm, Ralph Rimmer being there doesn't fill me with confidence. It will either be "You're still in the championship" which will be a scandal. Or some unwanted info on the court case, I.E "We couldn't come to an agreement with the claimants, we don't know why we're being taken to court etc"



Or you never know we may finally have some good news and it's to unveil the Odsal mega dome and RFL elite training headquarters at Richard Dunns.





Leon being there maybe the assistant coach?



Interesting. Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27358

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Not sure why Leon is there unless he's been re-hired in some capacity.



Don't say head coach. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Duckman

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm

Posts: 3915

Location: Waiting for an announcement...

Bullseye wrote: Not sure why Leon is there unless he's been re-hired in some capacity.



Don't say head coach.



I'd hope not as a coach, hopefully leon will be there to say a proper goodbye and receive the thanks he deserves but missed out on due to how he left so suddenly.



The much more interesting one is why is Ralph there and what will he be telling us? I'd hope not as a coach, hopefully leon will be there to say a proper goodbye and receive the thanks he deserves but missed out on due to how he left so suddenly.The much more interesting one is why is Ralph there and what will he be telling us? Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27358

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Confirming our fixtures in Championship 1 of 18 away games at Keighley along with a 24 point deduction for failure to observe TUPE regulations. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Duckman

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm

Posts: 3915

Location: Waiting for an announcement...

Bullseye wrote: Confirming our fixtures in Championship 1 of 18 away games at Keighley along with a 24 point deduction for failure to observe TUPE regulations.



You see, any other team and I'd laugh along at the joke, but with us.....it just looks like you're in the know You see, any other team and I'd laugh along at the joke, but with us.....it just looks like you're in the know roofaldo2

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm

Posts: 2755

It's a bit short on notice, isn't it?



But then, the last one was done at a time of year when a lot of people are away on holiday.



I still have not been swayed by the new owners having been burnt too many times now, and this to me seems like and attempt to give the illusion of fan interaction while at the same time limiting said interaction by staging these things last minute. To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, bullinenemyland, Bullsmad, daveyz999, Duckman, Fr13daY, MDF3, Mirfieldbull, Mobull, paulwalker71, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, thepimp007 and 252 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 9 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,647,142 3,147 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.