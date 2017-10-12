Tinkerman23 wrote: How many people was surveyed , you cant possible give figures like that unless every single person aged 16 and above have been surveyed in the uk

Assuming there is no inherent bias in the sampling, and the number of people surveyed was sensible, it is widely accepted that you can.Hardacker broke the rules, and the consequences are clear. However, for me drug use is mostly a health and wellbeing issue.There are instances where it becomes an ethical issuse - performance enhancing use for example. But anti-drug arguments based on moralising are flawed and therefore often self-defeating, IMO. Many people have positive experiences with drugs, many others, or the same people at other times, have negative, sometimes life-ruining experiences.Youngsters might in some cases be impressionable, but most are not stupid. If they're given or can access facts they can make informed decisions.