Tinkerman23 wrote: And in that case , he as serious problem , and banning him for 2 years and hanging him out to dry won't help. Does anyone actually believe Hardakers excellent form is down to cocaine use? Nobody is condoning it, hes an idiot, let his fans and team mates down badly, unforgivable, but imo needs rehabilitating not stringing up

He isn't being strung up. A 2 year ban is the (widely publicised) standard sentence for the offence, so it would be neither harsh nor lenient. Do you have such a touchy feely attitude towards people caught drink or drug driving? A (deserved) ban for them can be career ending or at least a severe setback and they will get a ban even if they have no previous criminal or anti social behaviour on their record.Hardaker by contrast has shown himself to be a bit of a tool in the past so he can't really say its an aberration from previous saintly behaviour.