Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1780
PCollinson1990 wrote:
it IS NOT a WIDELY USED RECREATIONAL DRUG
1.2 Key facts
•Around 1 in 12 (8.2%) adults had taken an illicit drug (excluding mephedrone) in the last year, a fall compared with 2011/12 (8.9%). This equates to around 2.7 million people;
•According to the 2012/13 CSEW, 2.6% of adults aged 16 to 59 had taken a Class A drug in the last year (equivalent to almost 850,000 people);
•Cannabis was the most commonly used drug, with 6.4% of adults aged 16 to 59 using it in the last year;
•The next most commonly used drugs in the last year were powder cocaine (1.9%) and ecstasy (1.3%). Along with cannabis, these were also the most used drugs in 2011/12;
•For all adults, the use of mephedrone in the last year has fallen from 1.1% in 2011/12 to 0.5% in 2012/13;
•Young adults (those aged 16 to 24) were more likely to have used drugs in the last year than older adults. However, the proportion of adults aged 16 to 24 taking any drug in the last year was 16.3%, down from 19.3% in 2011/12.
from theDrug Misuse Findings 2011/1213
and your "reality" is still faulty!
How many people was surveyed , you cant possible give figures like that unless every single person aged 16 and above have been surveyed in the uk
Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:40 am
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 800
Tinkerman23 wrote:
How many people was surveyed , you cant possible give figures like that unless every single person aged 16 and above have been surveyed in the uk
Following that thinking you can never give statistics for anything.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:14 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 742
Tinkerman23 wrote:
And in that case , he as serious problem , and banning him for 2 years and hanging him out to dry won't help. Does anyone actually believe Hardakers excellent form is down to cocaine use? Nobody is condoning it, hes an idiot, let his fans and team mates down badly, unforgivable, but imo needs rehabilitating not stringing up
He isn't being strung up. A 2 year ban is the (widely publicised) standard sentence for the offence, so it would be neither harsh nor lenient. Do you have such a touchy feely attitude towards people caught drink or drug driving? A (deserved) ban for them can be career ending or at least a severe setback and they will get a ban even if they have no previous criminal or anti social behaviour on their record.
Hardaker by contrast has shown himself to be a bit of a tool in the past so he can't really say its an aberration from previous saintly behaviour.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:32 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1780
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Following that thinking you can never give statistics for anything.
quite right, its like the shampoo adverts ,98% of people agreed blah blah blah, then in small writing at the bottom, out 100 people surveyed ha
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:37 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1780
Erik the not red wrote:
He isn't being strung up. A 2 year ban is the (widely publicised) standard sentence for the offence, so it would be neither harsh nor lenient. Do you have such a touchy feely attitude towards people caught drink or drug driving? A (deserved) ban for them can be career ending or at least a severe setback and they will get a ban even if they have no previous criminal or anti social behaviour on their record.
Hardaker by contrast has shown himself to be a bit of a tool in the past so he can't really say its an aberration from previous saintly behaviour.
strung up might of been a bit strong.Its not a touchy feely attitude at all and hes deserves a punishment that fits the crime, same with comparisons you've made. He is a daft , but he ain't killed anyone or put anyone at risk , like a drink , drug driver would. Just my opinion, I don't think a 2 year bans fits the crime on this occasion
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:52 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2178
Tinkerman23 wrote:
strung up might of been a bit strong.Its not a touchy feely attitude at all and hes deserves a punishment that fits the crime, same with comparisons you've made. He is a daft , but he ain't killed anyone or put anyone at risk , like a drink , drug driver would. Just my opinion, I don't think a 2 year bans fits the crime on this occasion
Doesn't really matter though does it? He, as well as all RL players will know what the repercussions are from certain actions - whether that be drug use, steroids, betting on a game etc. He did it anyway, got caught & can expect a ban.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:00 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1780
DGM wrote:
Doesn't really matter though does it? He, as well as all RL players will know what the repercussions are from certain actions - whether that be drug use, steroids, betting on a game etc. He did it anyway, got caught & can expect a ban.
No your right, it doesn't. Those dam rules are no good for a discussion forum, may as well not bother discussing anything . But I see your point . Close this dam thread
Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:09 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2178
Tinkerman23 wrote:
No your right, it doesn't. Those dam rules are no good for a discussion forum, may as well not bother discussing anything . But I see your point . Close this dam thread
