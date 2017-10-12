WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak hardaker

Re: Zak hardaker
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:01 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
it IS NOT a WIDELY USED RECREATIONAL DRUG

1.2 Key facts
•Around 1 in 12 (8.2%) adults had taken an illicit drug (excluding mephedrone) in the last year, a fall compared with 2011/12 (8.9%). This equates to around 2.7 million people;
•According to the 2012/13 CSEW, 2.6% of adults aged 16 to 59 had taken a Class A drug in the last year (equivalent to almost 850,000 people);
•Cannabis was the most commonly used drug, with 6.4% of adults aged 16 to 59 using it in the last year;
•The next most commonly used drugs in the last year were powder cocaine (1.9%) and ecstasy (1.3%). Along with cannabis, these were also the most used drugs in 2011/12;
•For all adults, the use of mephedrone in the last year has fallen from 1.1% in 2011/12 to 0.5% in 2012/13;
•Young adults (those aged 16 to 24) were more likely to have used drugs in the last year than older adults. However, the proportion of adults aged 16 to 24 taking any drug in the last year was 16.3%, down from 19.3% in 2011/12.

from theDrug Misuse Findings 2011/1213

and your "reality" is still faulty!

How many people was surveyed , you cant possible give figures like that unless every single person aged 16 and above have been surveyed in the uk
Re: Zak hardaker
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:40 am
Tinkerman23 wrote:
How many people was surveyed , you cant possible give figures like that unless every single person aged 16 and above have been surveyed in the uk


Following that thinking you can never give statistics for anything.
