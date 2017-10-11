WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak hardaker

Re: Zak hardaker
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:47 pm
The Dentist Wilf
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6447
As someone who first thought coke came in sacks and then in bottles, this all beggars belief for me really. However, I Can't understand anyone condoning it or trying to say Hardaker is badly done to. He's an idiot to use it and the fact he got caught is neither here nor there for me. The point is that such players aren't scroates on an inner City estate they are professional sportsmen who are held in high esteem by hundreds of kids and young people on their way up in life who are none the less very impressionable and use such heroes as examples of what they should aspire to. It is a players responsibility to uphold the reputation of his team and the game and indeed set an example to the people who look up to them.

They aint old fashioned unhip values they are what is just common sense when a person has a gift which puts them in a position where impressionable people are in awe of them. They have a responsibility to conform to the accepted principles that go with such a position if your a pop star or a 'celebrity' there are no rule and its down to the individuals social conscience, however if your a sportsman there are rules and as such you go into the game knowing you conform to them or else and if you don't follow them then you get what you deserve. No sympathy from me I'm afraid
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:02 pm
Tinkerman23
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1775
Lets hope they don't start testing players after a night out after a game then! Sounds like the naive will be in for a shock
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:18 pm
PCollinson1990
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 798
:CLAP:
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:26 pm
C for Cuckoo
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2995
Location: Hull
I believe all drugs should be legal and I agree with Wilf. Sport has rules and sportspeople should be encouraged to be positive role models.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:06 am
Armavinit
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 690
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I had a mate who lived on OPE. On a weekend he used to smoke blow. Then he liked it less and started on speed, then Es then Coke
He knocked about with loads of other losers who all did the same thing. Same useless journey that losers in denial take.
He told me Coke was popular. You know why ?
Because he only knew Coke-heads and scags. They were his world so to him

"loads of people do it"

The fact is about 5% of people take drugs.

Coke - devil's dandruff whatever it's called is a total load of rubbish that devours any self respect you have over a fairly quick space of time

Condescending to say the least. To suggest that Cocaine is limited to the not so well off and poorly educated is idiocy. It was the stuff of the rich and famous, that is now readily available and affordable. It IS a widely used recreational drug. I’m not condoning his behaviour, he’s been foolish to say the least and as I stated earlier, deserves his punishment, I’m just trying to inject a little reality.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:33 am
Sebasteeno
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4960
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
The thing with coke is that if he'd had a line just before (highly unlikely) the game it'd probably helped his performance, if it was the night before (likely) it would of had a negative effect due to the come down or low. They say coke only stays in your urine for 24 hours so it would more than likely of been the night before but that is stupid in itself as he would of known the after effects would make his performance potentially poorer
