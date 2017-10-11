WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak hardaker

As someone who first thought coke came in sacks and then in bottles, this all beggars belief for me really. However, I Can't understand anyone condoning it or trying to say Hardaker is badly done to. He's an idiot to use it and the fact he got caught is neither here nor there for me. The point is that such players aren't scroates on an inner City estate they are professional sportsmen who are held in high esteem by hundreds of kids and young people on their way up in life who are none the less very impressionable and use such heroes as examples of what they should aspire to. It is a players responsibility to uphold the reputation of his team and the game and indeed set an example to the people who look up to them.

They aint old fashioned unhip values they are what is just common sense when a person has a gift which puts them in a position where impressionable people are in awe of them. They have a responsibility to conform to the accepted principles that go with such a position if your a pop star or a 'celebrity' there are no rule and its down to the individuals social conscience, however if your a sportsman there are rules and as such you go into the game knowing you conform to them or else and if you don't follow them then you get what you deserve. No sympathy from me I'm afraid
Lets hope they don't start testing players after a night out after a game then! Sounds like the naive will be in for a shock
