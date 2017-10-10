|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 689
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's a mind altering substance, so like alcohol, people chase the effects, this can lead to a physical dependency. Most things in life we chase because they alter our mood/perspective can become habit forming. Chocolate is an example that most people wouldn't class as "addictive" but it can become so.
But you still haven’t answered my points
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 738
|
Armavinit wrote:
Not by me. He was tested by the UK Doping agency, so will receive a lengthy ban but Ben Barba was tested by NRL in house and only received 12 matches. Why the desparity? If this happened in a public workplace, he would, as you suggest, probably get councilling and monitred. It’s a recreational drug, readily available and widely used, that lobbyists, along with cannabis, have tried to legalize on numerous occasions.
It was a match day sample and Barba's wasn't. Cocaine is classed as a stimulant and therefore a performance enhancer in a match situation. Therefore UKDA/WADA are only interested in it when found during competition. Its legality or otherwise doesn't really enter into it as far as UKDA are concerned, merely its effects on performance. Now the individual sport's governing bodies may have a different viewpoint for out of competition samples and the effect on the image of the sport but that isn't the issue with Hardaker.
Hardaker is a grade a idiot for getting caught on match day, up there with Hock and Walker as the thickest moron to play in the last few years. Leaving aside that it really isn't that bright for a professional sportsman to jeopardise their health and fitness with a drug habit at any time, to get caught out in a match sample is beyond the pale.
Put it this way for anyone who thinks Hardaker is hard done by - would you be saying the same about a public transport driver, HGV driver or pilot who was caught out on the job with performance altering substances in them? Hardaker has earned his ban, no excuses for him.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:12 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2093
Location: United Kingdom
|
[quote="Armavinit"Coke is widely used and I wasn’t aware that Cocaine was habit forming but if you know this from first hand, I bow to your knowledge.[/quote]
Mmmm....devils dandruff ?
All denial speak.....Coke isn't widely used !! Only widely used in circles of people who use together to make them feel better about using illegal mind bending drugs
|
I have lost interest
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:00 am
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 689
|
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Mmmm....devils dandruff ?
All denial speak.....Coke isn't widely used !! Only widely used in circles of people who use together to make them feel better about using illegal mind bending drugs
If you think Coke isn’t widely used, your in denial. It’ cheap now and rife at weekends by all ages.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:04 am
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 689
|
Erik the not red wrote:
It was a match day sample and Barba's wasn't. Cocaine is classed as a stimulant and therefore a performance enhancer in a match situation. Therefore UKDA/WADA are only interested in it when found during competition. Its legality or otherwise doesn't really enter into it as far as UKDA are concerned, merely its effects on performance. Now the individual sport's governing bodies may have a different viewpoint for out of competition samples and the effect on the image of the sport but that isn't the issue with Hardaker.
Hardaker is a grade a idiot for getting caught on match day, up there with Hock and Walker as the thickest moron to play in the last few years. Leaving aside that it really isn't that bright for a professional sportsman to jeopardise their health and fitness with a drug habit at any time, to get caught out in a match sample is beyond the pale.
Put it this way for anyone who thinks Hardaker is hard done by - would you be saying the same about a public transport driver, HGV driver or pilot who was caught out on the job with performance altering substances in them? Hardaker has earned his ban, no excuses for him.
Thanks for that, at last an explanation. He has earned his ban for using an illegal substance? Not sure it should be 2 years, a ban definitely, but monitred and councilling? Just my opinion, I’m not trying to excuse him, just applying a little reality.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:13 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 796
|
Armavinit wrote:
If you think Coke isn’t widely used, your in denial. It’ cheap now and rife at weekends by all ages.
I'm not sure where you go out, or who you have been talking to, but to suggest coke is "rife at weekends and by all ages" is simply not true, and your "reality" seems to be that a slap on the wrist will suffice and two years is "harsh", I can safely say I don't want to live in that reality.
He's done the crime, and he'll do the time.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:04 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2093
Location: United Kingdom
|
Armavinit wrote:
If you think Coke isn’t widely used, your in denial. It’ cheap now and rife at weekends by all ages.
I had a mate who lived on OPE. On a weekend he used to smoke blow. Then he liked it less and started on speed, then Es then Coke
He knocked about with loads of other losers who all did the same thing. Same useless journey that losers in denial take.
He told me Coke was popular. You know why ?
Because he only knew Coke-heads and scags. They were his world so to him
"loads of people do it"
The fact is about 5% of people take drugs.
Coke - devil's dandruff whatever it's called is a total load of rubbish that devours any self respect you have over a fairly quick space of time
|
I have lost interest
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Brid B&W, Chris71, DannyB, fosdyke99, Mild Rover, paintman, Tarquin Fuego, The FC Aces, tommyfinn, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 280 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,175
|2,483
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|