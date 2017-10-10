Armavinit wrote: Not by me. He was tested by the UK Doping agency, so will receive a lengthy ban but Ben Barba was tested by NRL in house and only received 12 matches. Why the desparity? If this happened in a public workplace, he would, as you suggest, probably get councilling and monitred. It’s a recreational drug, readily available and widely used, that lobbyists, along with cannabis, have tried to legalize on numerous occasions.

It was a match day sample and Barba's wasn't. Cocaine is classed as a stimulant and therefore a performance enhancer in a match situation. Therefore UKDA/WADA are only interested in it when found during competition. Its legality or otherwise doesn't really enter into it as far as UKDA are concerned, merely its effects on performance. Now the individual sport's governing bodies may have a different viewpoint for out of competition samples and the effect on the image of the sport but that isn't the issue with Hardaker.Hardaker is a grade a idiot for getting caught on match day, up there with Hock and Walker as the thickest moron to play in the last few years. Leaving aside that it really isn't that bright for a professional sportsman to jeopardise their health and fitness with a drug habit at any time, to get caught out in a match sample is beyond the pale.Put it this way for anyone who thinks Hardaker is hard done by - would you be saying the same about a public transport driver, HGV driver or pilot who was caught out on the job with performance altering substances in them? Hardaker has earned his ban, no excuses for him.