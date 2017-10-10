WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak hardaker

Re: Zak hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:30 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's a mind altering substance, so like alcohol, people chase the effects, this can lead to a physical dependency. Most things in life we chase because they alter our mood/perspective can become habit forming. Chocolate is an example that most people wouldn't class as "addictive" but it can become so.

But you still haven’t answered my points
Re: Zak hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:15 pm
Armavinit wrote:
Not by me. He was tested by the UK Doping agency, so will receive a lengthy ban but Ben Barba was tested by NRL in house and only received 12 matches. Why the desparity? If this happened in a public workplace, he would, as you suggest, probably get councilling and monitred. It’s a recreational drug, readily available and widely used, that lobbyists, along with cannabis, have tried to legalize on numerous occasions.


It was a match day sample and Barba's wasn't. Cocaine is classed as a stimulant and therefore a performance enhancer in a match situation. Therefore UKDA/WADA are only interested in it when found during competition. Its legality or otherwise doesn't really enter into it as far as UKDA are concerned, merely its effects on performance. Now the individual sport's governing bodies may have a different viewpoint for out of competition samples and the effect on the image of the sport but that isn't the issue with Hardaker.

Hardaker is a grade a idiot for getting caught on match day, up there with Hock and Walker as the thickest moron to play in the last few years. Leaving aside that it really isn't that bright for a professional sportsman to jeopardise their health and fitness with a drug habit at any time, to get caught out in a match sample is beyond the pale.

Put it this way for anyone who thinks Hardaker is hard done by - would you be saying the same about a public transport driver, HGV driver or pilot who was caught out on the job with performance altering substances in them? Hardaker has earned his ban, no excuses for him.
Re: Zak hardaker
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:12 am
[quote="Armavinit"Coke is widely used and I wasn’t aware that Cocaine was habit forming but if you know this from first hand, I bow to your knowledge.[/quote]

Mmmm....devils dandruff ?

All denial speak.....Coke isn't widely used !! Only widely used in circles of people who use together to make them feel better about using illegal mind bending drugs
I have lost interest
