born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Failed drug test.
likely a 2 year ban
Probably see him resurface at Rovers in 2020.
Probably get hammered for this, but i dont actually think he should get a lengthy ban, Its not a performance enhancing drug, its recreational, I personally think it should be dealt internally. By no means am I saying its ok to take what he as, but banning him for 2 years won't help anyone, hes obviously not the brightest and needs rehabilitating, educating. I think some sort of drug program for 2 years with regular tests would be more appropriate
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Probably get hammered for this, but i dont actually think he should get a lengthy ban, Its not a performance enhancing drug, its recreational, I personally think it should be dealt internally. By know means am I saying its ok to take what he as, but banning him for 2 years won't help anyone, hes obviously not the brightest and needs rehabilitating, educating. I think some sort of drug program for 2 years with regular tests would be more appropriate
You're right its not a performance enhancing drug its just an illegal drug altogether.
I'm sorry but whether its recreational or not he has taken an illegal substance and the penalties for this offence are clear. The fact is that cocaine is on the list of banned substances anyway. Its not the RFL that caught him either it was WADA.
If he has taken it then he should be banned makes no difference whether he's intelligent or not he still knows its wrong even more so when its on the list of banned drugs.
He knows the rules and chose to ignore them for pleasure, he could well be banned for longer.
I agree though as part of any ban he needs to be in a rehabilitation program.
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Probably get hammered for this, but i dont actually think he should get a lengthy ban, Its not a performance enhancing drug, its recreational, I personally think it should be dealt internally. By know means am I saying its ok to take what he as, but banning him for 2 years won't help anyone, hes obviously not the brightest and needs rehabilitating, educating. I think some sort of drug program for 2 years with regular tests would be more appropriate
Not by me. He was tested by the UK Doping agency, so will receive a lengthy ban but Ben Barba was tested by NRL in house and only received 12 matches. Why the desparity? If this happened in a public workplace, he would, as you suggest, probably get councilling and monitred. It’s a recreational drug, readily available and widely used, that lobbyists, along with cannabis, have tried to legalize on numerous occasions.
Armavinit wrote:
Not by me. He was tested by the UK Doping agency, so will receive a lengthy ban but Ben Barba was tested by NRL in house and only received 12 matches. Why the desparity? If this happened in a public workplace, he would, as you suggest, probably get councilling and monitred. It’s a recreational drug, readily available and widely used, that lobbyists, along with cannabis, have tried to legalize on numerous occasions.
If he's tested positive for it, he's been in possession of it, which is a criminal offence, we've got too much tolerance of "recreational drugs", for every well paid sportsman using their wages to feed their habit there's 10 people stealing or undertaking other illegal (and some may argue, immoral) activities to feed theirs.
PCollinson1990 wrote:
If he's tested positive for it, he's been in possession of it, which is a criminal offence, we've got too much tolerance of "recreational drugs", for every well paid sportsman using their wages to feed their habit there's 10 people stealing or undertaking other illegal (and some may argue, immoral) activities to feed theirs.
Off pat reply that doesn’t answer my points. I wasn’t aware that Cocaine was habit forming but if you know this from first hand, I bow to your knowledge.
Armavinit wrote:
Off pat reply that doesn’t answer my points. I wasn’t aware that Cocaine was habit forming but if you know this from first hand, I bow to your knowledge.
It's a mind altering substance, so like alcohol, people chase the effects, this can lead to a physical dependency. Most things in life we chase because they alter our mood/perspective can become habit forming. Chocolate is an example that most people wouldn't class as "addictive" but it can become so.
PLayers know the rules. Deserves a ban imo
