(Website)

Post a reply 9 posts Page 1 of 1 edinburgh yorkie Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 11:34 am

Posts: 952

Location: edinburgh

Failed drug test. born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park. PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 794

edinburgh yorkie wrote: Failed drug test.

likely a 2 year ban likely a 2 year ban DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 2165

Probably see him resurface at Rovers in 2020. Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm

Posts: 1773

Probably get hammered for this, but i dont actually think he should get a lengthy ban, Its not a performance enhancing drug, its recreational, I personally think it should be dealt internally. By no means am I saying its ok to take what he as, but banning him for 2 years won't help anyone, hes obviously not the brightest and needs rehabilitating, educating. I think some sort of drug program for 2 years with regular tests would be more appropriate Last edited by Tinkerman23 on Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:26 am, edited 1 time in total. Chris71

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am

Posts: 4147

Location: Never never land away with the fairies

Tinkerman23 wrote: Probably get hammered for this, but i dont actually think he should get a lengthy ban, Its not a performance enhancing drug, its recreational, I personally think it should be dealt internally. By know means am I saying its ok to take what he as, but banning him for 2 years won't help anyone, hes obviously not the brightest and needs rehabilitating, educating. I think some sort of drug program for 2 years with regular tests would be more appropriate



You're right its not a performance enhancing drug its just an illegal drug altogether.



I'm sorry but whether its recreational or not he has taken an illegal substance and the penalties for this offence are clear. The fact is that cocaine is on the list of banned substances anyway. Its not the RFL that caught him either it was WADA.



If he has taken it then he should be banned makes no difference whether he's intelligent or not he still knows its wrong even more so when its on the list of banned drugs.



He knows the rules and chose to ignore them for pleasure, he could well be banned for longer.



I agree though as part of any ban he needs to be in a rehabilitation program. You're right its not a performance enhancing drug its just an illegal drug altogether.I'm sorry but whether its recreational or not he has taken an illegal substance and the penalties for this offence are clear. The fact is that cocaine is on the list of banned substances anyway. Its not the RFL that caught him either it was WADA.If he has taken it then he should be banned makes no difference whether he's intelligent or not he still knows its wrong even more so when its on the list of banned drugs.He knows the rules and chose to ignore them for pleasure, he could well be banned for longer.I agree though as part of any ban he needs to be in a rehabilitation program. Last edited by Chris71 on Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:58 am, edited 1 time in total. I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like! Armavinit

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm

Posts: 685

Tinkerman23 wrote: Probably get hammered for this, but i dont actually think he should get a lengthy ban, Its not a performance enhancing drug, its recreational, I personally think it should be dealt internally. By know means am I saying its ok to take what he as, but banning him for 2 years won't help anyone, hes obviously not the brightest and needs rehabilitating, educating. I think some sort of drug program for 2 years with regular tests would be more appropriate

Not by me. He was tested by the UK Doping agency, so will receive a lengthy ban but Ben Barba was tested by NRL in house and only received 12 matches. Why the desparity? If this happened in a public workplace, he would, as you suggest, probably get councilling and monitred. It’s a recreational drug, readily available and widely used, that lobbyists, along with cannabis, have tried to legalize on numerous occasions. Not by me. He was tested by the UK Doping agency, so will receive a lengthy ban but Ben Barba was tested by NRL in house and only received 12 matches. Why the desparity? If this happened in a public workplace, he would, as you suggest, probably get councilling and monitred. It’s a recreational drug, readily available and widely used, that lobbyists, along with cannabis, have tried to legalize on numerous occasions. PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 794

Armavinit wrote: Not by me. He was tested by the UK Doping agency, so will receive a lengthy ban but Ben Barba was tested by NRL in house and only received 12 matches. Why the desparity? If this happened in a public workplace, he would, as you suggest, probably get councilling and monitred. It’s a recreational drug, readily available and widely used, that lobbyists, along with cannabis, have tried to legalize on numerous occasions.

If he's tested positive for it, he's been in possession of it, which is a criminal offence, we've got too much tolerance of "recreational drugs", for every well paid sportsman using their wages to feed their habit there's 10 people stealing or undertaking other illegal (and some may argue, immoral) activities to feed theirs. If he's tested positive for it, he's been in possession of it, which is a criminal offence, we've got too much tolerance of "recreational drugs", for every well paid sportsman using their wages to feed their habit there's 10 people stealing or undertaking other illegal (and some may argue, immoral) activities to feed theirs. Armavinit

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm

Posts: 685

PCollinson1990 wrote: If he's tested positive for it, he's been in possession of it, which is a criminal offence, we've got too much tolerance of "recreational drugs", for every well paid sportsman using their wages to feed their habit there's 10 people stealing or undertaking other illegal (and some may argue, immoral) activities to feed theirs.

Off pat reply that doesn’t answer my points. I wasn’t aware that Cocaine was habit forming but if you know this from first hand, I bow to your knowledge. Off pat reply that doesn’t answer my points. I wasn’t aware that Cocaine was habit forming but if you know this from first hand, I bow to your knowledge. PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 794

Armavinit wrote: Off pat reply that doesn’t answer my points. I wasn’t aware that Cocaine was habit forming but if you know this from first hand, I bow to your knowledge.



It's a mind altering substance, so like alcohol, people chase the effects, this can lead to a physical dependency. Most things in life we chase because they alter our mood/perspective can become habit forming. Chocolate is an example that most people wouldn't class as "addictive" but it can become so. It's a mind altering substance, so like alcohol, people chase the effects, this can lead to a physical dependency. Most things in life we chase because they alter our mood/perspective can become habit forming. Chocolate is an example that most people wouldn't class as "addictive" but it can become so. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, DannyB, Fields of Fire, Keith Lard's Dog, Mild Rover, Raggytash, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23, vitch and 279 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 9 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,647,752 2,631 76,293 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WALES TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAMOA TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV Sun 29th Oct : 03:30 WC:B IRELAND v ITALY TV Sun 29th Oct : 05:00 WC:A FRANCE v LEBANON TV Sun 29th Oct : 06:15 WC:C/D SCOTLAND v TONGA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























