Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:47 am
edinburgh yorkie


Failed drug test.
Re: Zak hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:48 am
PCollinson1990


edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Failed drug test.

likely a 2 year ban
Re: Zak hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:50 am
DGM



Probably see him resurface at Rovers in 2020.
Re: Zak hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:48 am
Tinkerman23


Probably get hammered for this, but i dont actually think he should get a lengthy ban, Its not a performance enhancing drug, its recreational, I personally think it should be dealt internally. By no means am I saying its ok to take what he as, but banning him for 2 years won't help anyone, hes obviously not the brightest and needs rehabilitating, educating. I think some sort of drug program for 2 years with regular tests would be more appropriate
Re: Zak hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:26 am
Chris71



Tinkerman23 wrote:
Probably get hammered for this, but i dont actually think he should get a lengthy ban, Its not a performance enhancing drug, its recreational, I personally think it should be dealt internally. By know means am I saying its ok to take what he as, but banning him for 2 years won't help anyone, hes obviously not the brightest and needs rehabilitating, educating. I think some sort of drug program for 2 years with regular tests would be more appropriate


You're right its not a performance enhancing drug its just an illegal drug altogether.

I'm sorry but whether its recreational or not he has taken an illegal substance and the penalties for this offence are clear.

If he has taken it then he should be banned makes no difference whether he's intelligent or not he still knows its wrong.
Re: Zak hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:27 am
Armavinit



Tinkerman23 wrote:
Probably get hammered for this, but i dont actually think he should get a lengthy ban, Its not a performance enhancing drug, its recreational, I personally think it should be dealt internally. By know means am I saying its ok to take what he as, but banning him for 2 years won't help anyone, hes obviously not the brightest and needs rehabilitating, educating. I think some sort of drug program for 2 years with regular tests would be more appropriate

Not by me. He was tested by the UK Doping agency, so will receive a lengthy ban but Ben Barba was tested by NRL in house and only received 12 matches. Why the desparity? If this happened in a public workplace, he would, as you suggest, probably get councilling and monitred. It’s a recreational drug, readily available and widely used, that lobbyists, along with cannabis, have tried to legalize on numerous occasions.

