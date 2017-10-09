Probably get hammered for this, but i dont actually think he should get a lengthy ban, Its not a performance enhancing drug, its recreational, I personally think it should be dealt internally. By know means am I saying its ok to take what he as, but banning him for 2 years won't help anyone, hes obviously not the brightest and needs rehabilitating, educating. I think some sort of drug program for 2 years with regular tests would be more appropriate
