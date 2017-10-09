WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:03 am




England World Cup Squad Named
The England squad to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guineap for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup was named at lunchtime today and came hot on the heels of the news that one of its bright stars, Castelford’s Zak Hardaker, was definitely out of the World Cup and facing an uncertain future after failing a drugs test.



England’s World Cup campaign kicks off with a game against the hosts Australia at 20:05 (UK) on Friday the 27th October at AAMI Park in Melbourne, followed by group games against Lebanon and France.

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:00 pm
Kevin Brown? Really?

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:24 pm
Got the impression that the list was compiled by Ray French, what with every players' former amateur club being named. I had difficulty not reading it with his Lancs accent. "Forrmer Blackbrooook amateur..."

I give up on what a "shot clock" is, that we're not having for scrums and drop outs, though, as it's only mentioned because we're not having one, then I don't suppose it matters.




Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:51 pm
It's a time limit on having a drop out/scrum IIRC. They have it in the NRL to stop people messing about with pretend injuries etc.

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:39 pm
Isn't there already a rule for 'pretend' injuries, where the ref just ignores the guy on the floor and allows play to continue? Mind, I can remember when all injuries were ignored unless the injured party was 'in the way' or nearly dead...and even then he'd wave play on if he was bloody minded enough.




Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:45 pm
That rule seems to have been ignored from what I've seen this season.

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 2:24 pm
Increasingly so as time goes by. I don't think it's by design (mainly as I don't feel any of the people nominally in charge are actually capable of designing anything) so I put it down to 'mission creep'.





