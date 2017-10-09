RLFANS News Hound



England World Cup Squad Named

The England squad to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guineap for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup was named at lunchtime today and came hot on the heels of the news that one of its bright stars, Castelford’s Zak Hardaker, was definitely out of the World Cup and facing an uncertain future after failing a drugs test.







England’s World Cup campaign kicks off with a game against the hosts Australia at 20:05 (UK) on Friday the 27th October at AAMI Park in Melbourne, followed by group games against Lebanon and France.



RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.

Kevin Brown? Really? "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Bulliac

Got the impression that the list was compiled by Ray French, what with every players' former amateur club being named. I had difficulty not reading it with his Lancs accent. "Forrmer Blackbrooook amateur..."



I give up on what a "shot clock" is, that we're not having for scrums and drop outs, though, as it's only mentioned because we're not having one, then I don't suppose it matters. Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.

It's a time limit on having a drop out/scrum IIRC. They have it in the NRL to stop people messing about with pretend injuries etc.

