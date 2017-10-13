WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:23 am
Last Son of Wigan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3108
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Shenton has done well at Cas but failed at a bigger club when he wasn't able to produce his best form. He is like a lot of the Cas players I'm afraid, not someone I would want to trust on the big occasion. On the other hand it was Ratchford's injury that helped turn the 2013 GF our way. A player with more natural talent than most, and certainly better than Shenton.

If Wigan get rid of Gelling who would you prefer? Shenton or Ratchford?


One of the worse posts I've read in a while. Shenton shouldn't be picked to play for England in 2017, after excellent 2017 because of a lesser spell at Saints in 2011-12.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:44 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21278
Location: WIGAN
I posted on Facebook last night, people bagging Tomkins and saying he's been poor since he came back should look at Ratchfords stats. He scored one try all season before the split for them to play in the middle 8's and finished with 5 overall, after playing against London, Fev, Halifax etc. I've always thought of him as a player who is vastly overrated tbh. He's one of those players who looks good, decent footwork, decent hands, decent pace etc but ultimately we're still waiting for that season which makes you go 'yeah Ratchford has kicked on and is now a top level player'.

Decent super league player but it's worrying that we're going to a World Cup with it looking like he's our first choice fullback.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:34 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3491
Exactly. As disappointing as ST has been he's still superior to Ratchford.
