I posted on Facebook last night, people bagging Tomkins and saying he's been poor since he came back should look at Ratchfords stats. He scored one try all season before the split for them to play in the middle 8's and finished with 5 overall, after playing against London, Fev, Halifax etc. I've always thought of him as a player who is vastly overrated tbh. He's one of those players who looks good, decent footwork, decent hands, decent pace etc but ultimately we're still waiting for that season which makes you go 'yeah Ratchford has kicked on and is now a top level player'.



Decent super league player but it's worrying that we're going to a World Cup with it looking like he's our first choice fullback.