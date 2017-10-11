Cherry_Warrior wrote: I couldn't have been happier when Sideways Sarge left. I can count on one hand the number of good games he had. It's all well and good putting stats up but he was crap. I bet he was up there for handling errors and penalties too. I was hoping Wane would have been gone before he had the chance to bring him back.



Also Itchy, i classed Dean Bell as a world class centre but didnt see Miles play. He must have been some player

The best centre that I have ever seen in a cherry and white shirt.I think the closest in recent memory to Miles would be Jamie Lyons at Saints.A big guy who could mix it but was also extremely gifted with ball in hand. When I see all of these southsea islanders playing big time Charlies at centre I often think that they just have brawn and very little brains.For me rugby is initially all about intimidating your opposition but you need skill when your opposition matches your aggression.Really good centres are like rocking horse shoite and today's coaches think you can play virtually anyone there albeit, it's probably one the hardest positions to play really well. The analogy I tend to use for rugby centres is a 400 metre hurdler where you need, power, strength aligned with plenty of skill.