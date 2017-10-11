WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk England World Cup Squad Named

Post a reply
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:49 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12536
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Its my opinion so I don't think its ridiculous.
Sarginson for me is poor and very poor at centre.
You name one game and you think he is superb. Well good for you.

If he is superb I am sure you can regale at length what superb skills he showed for Wigan on numerous occasions. For me someone who is superb is a one off and the best at his position i.e. he stands out from the rest.

He was pretty superb at winding people up around town though.

In his final year:

Most carries of any player in SL
2nd most assists of any centre in SL
2nd most assists of any Wigan player
2nd most metres of any Wigan player
Most tackles of any Wigan back

Massive contribution to us getting to, and winning, the Grand Final in 2016.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:00 pm
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1919
Grimmy wrote:
In his final year:

Most carries of any player in SL
2nd most assists of any centre in SL
2nd most assists of any Wigan player
2nd most metres of any Wigan player
Most tackles of any Wigan back

Massive contribution to us getting to, and winning, the Grand Final in 2016.

No Grimmy it's opinions we want not facts :lol:
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:09 pm
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1919
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Its my opinion so I don't think its ridiculous.
Sarginson for me is poor and very poor at centre.
You name one game and you think he is superb. Well good for you.

If he is superb I am sure you can regale at length what superb skills he showed for Wigan on numerous occasions. For me someone who is superb is a one off and the best at his position i.e. he stands out from the rest.

He was pretty superb at winding people up around town though.

The game I named wasn't just any old game though was it? It was against the world's best, against whom he was excellent. He was also excellent in the Grand Final. So that might suggest he has more ability than you give him credit for.

Of course you are entitled to your 'opinion' but just slagging a player off because he wound you up in town doesn't really stack up against the evidence does it?
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:56 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2533
Location: Atherton
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
They always did!

Shenton struggled at Saints, he has done well at Cas, but he isn't a winner. You only get one chance every four years at the World Cup so you need players you can rely on not to bottle it. There are other players who Bennett has picked who I would question too like Kev Brown and I'm sorry to say it Luke Gale.

I'd take Dan Sargison ahead of Shenton.


whitehead, hodgson, mcgilvary also shouldnt be going with your logic
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:32 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1106
Location: God's little acre
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
The game I named wasn't just any old game though was it? It was against the world's best, against whom he was excellent. He was also excellent in the Grand Final. So that might suggest he has more ability than you give him credit for.

Of course you are entitled to your 'opinion' but just slagging a player off because he wound you up in town doesn't really stack up against the evidence does it?

The only time the guy wound me up was when he missed umpteen chances to pass and was incapable of doing so.
No gobshoite however big a gobshoite would wind me up around town.

A "superb" centre is Gene Miles. A great centre is Dean Bell. A good centre is George Carmont. Sarginson is a journey man at best and compare him against the 3 he wasn't fit to lace their boots
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:02 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 664
I couldn't have been happier when Sideways Sarge left. I can count on one hand the number of good games he had. It's all well and good putting stats up but he was crap. I bet he was up there for handling errors and penalties too. I was hoping Wane would have been gone before he had the chance to bring him back.

Also Itchy, i classed Dean Bell as a world class centre but didnt see Miles play. He must have been some player
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:26 pm
fleabag User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 808
Location: Rochdale
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I couldn't have been happier when Sideways Sarge left. I can count on one hand the number of good games he had. It's all well and good putting stats up but he was crap. I bet he was up there for handling errors and penalties too. I was hoping Wane would have been gone before he had the chance to bring him back.

Also Itchy, i classed Dean Bell as a world class centre but didnt see Miles play. He must have been some player


Gene Miles was sublime.

Best centre I have ever seen, and been watching Wigan since the late 1950's. He was the reason why Offiah got all those tries in that season.
Formerly known as Moonlight Flit
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:21 pm
exiled Warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1210
Location: exiled in Manchester
fleabag wrote:
Gene Miles was sublime.

Best centre I have ever seen, and been watching Wigan since the late 1950's. He was the reason why Offiah got all those tries in that season.


Amazing off-load and very strong and that particular season he was never fully fit I recall he missed quite a few games . Pity he was at the tail end of his career and only here for a short time- an amazing player.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:02 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1106
Location: God's little acre
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I couldn't have been happier when Sideways Sarge left. I can count on one hand the number of good games he had. It's all well and good putting stats up but he was crap. I bet he was up there for handling errors and penalties too. I was hoping Wane would have been gone before he had the chance to bring him back.

Also Itchy, i classed Dean Bell as a world class centre but didnt see Miles play. He must have been some player

The best centre that I have ever seen in a cherry and white shirt.
I think the closest in recent memory to Miles would be Jamie Lyons at Saints.
A big guy who could mix it but was also extremely gifted with ball in hand. When I see all of these southsea islanders playing big time Charlies at centre I often think that they just have brawn and very little brains.
For me rugby is initially all about intimidating your opposition but you need skill when your opposition matches your aggression.
Really good centres are like rocking horse shoite and today's coaches think you can play virtually anyone there albeit, it's probably one the hardest positions to play really well. The analogy I tend to use for rugby centres is a 400 metre hurdler where you need, power, strength aligned with plenty of skill.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:02 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1167
fleabag wrote:
Gene Miles was sublime.

Best centre I have ever seen, and been watching Wigan since the late 1950's. He was the reason why Offiah got all those tries in that season.


That's really unfair to Offiah! Miles was indeed majestic but Offiah certainly contributed a heck of a lot to his try scoring exploits. He only played 1 season with Miles and scored 60+ tries 3 seasons in a row! Those were the days.....
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, Bigredwarrior, Bing [Bot], Cherry_Warrior, CM Punk, critch67, exiled Warrior, hatty, LewCharnock, Rogues Gallery, ShortArse, Sweaty Betty's, tank123, warrior1872, Ziggy Stardust and 346 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,0812,70376,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM