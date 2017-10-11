|
|
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Its my opinion so I don't think its ridiculous.
Sarginson for me is poor and very poor at centre.
You name one game and you think he is superb. Well good for you.
If he is superb I am sure you can regale at length what superb skills he showed for Wigan on numerous occasions. For me someone who is superb is a one off and the best at his position i.e. he stands out from the rest.
He was pretty superb at winding people up around town though.
In his final year:
Most carries of any player in SL
2nd most assists of any centre in SL
2nd most assists of any Wigan player
2nd most metres of any Wigan player
Most tackles of any Wigan back
Massive contribution to us getting to, and winning, the Grand Final in 2016.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:00 pm
|
|
Grimmy wrote:
No Grimmy it's opinions we want not facts
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:09 pm
|
|
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
The game I named wasn't just any old game though was it? It was against the world's best, against whom he was excellent. He was also excellent in the Grand Final. So that might suggest he has more ability than you give him credit for.
Of course you are entitled to your 'opinion' but just slagging a player off because he wound you up in town doesn't really stack up against the evidence does it?
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:56 pm
|
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
They always did!
Shenton struggled at Saints, he has done well at Cas, but he isn't a winner. You only get one chance every four years at the World Cup so you need players you can rely on not to bottle it. There are other players who Bennett has picked who I would question too like Kev Brown and I'm sorry to say it Luke Gale.
I'd take Dan Sargison ahead of Shenton.
whitehead, hodgson, mcgilvary also shouldnt be going with your logic
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:32 pm
|
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
The only time the guy wound me up was when he missed umpteen chances to pass and was incapable of doing so.
No gobshoite however big a gobshoite would wind me up around town.
A "superb" centre is Gene Miles. A great centre is Dean Bell. A good centre is George Carmont. Sarginson is a journey man at best and compare him against the 3 he wasn't fit to lace their boots
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:02 pm
|
|
I couldn't have been happier when Sideways Sarge left. I can count on one hand the number of good games he had. It's all well and good putting stats up but he was crap. I bet he was up there for handling errors and penalties too. I was hoping Wane would have been gone before he had the chance to bring him back.
Also Itchy, i classed Dean Bell as a world class centre but didnt see Miles play. He must have been some player
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:26 pm
|
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I couldn't have been happier when Sideways Sarge left. I can count on one hand the number of good games he had. It's all well and good putting stats up but he was crap. I bet he was up there for handling errors and penalties too. I was hoping Wane would have been gone before he had the chance to bring him back.
Also Itchy, i classed Dean Bell as a world class centre but didnt see Miles play. He must have been some player
Gene Miles was sublime.
Best centre I have ever seen, and been watching Wigan since the late 1950's. He was the reason why Offiah got all those tries in that season.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:21 pm
|
|
fleabag wrote:
Amazing off-load and very strong and that particular season he was never fully fit I recall he missed quite a few games . Pity he was at the tail end of his career and only here for a short time- an amazing player.
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:02 pm
|
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I couldn't have been happier when Sideways Sarge left. I can count on one hand the number of good games he had. It's all well and good putting stats up but he was crap. I bet he was up there for handling errors and penalties too. I was hoping Wane would have been gone before he had the chance to bring him back.
Also Itchy, i classed Dean Bell as a world class centre but didnt see Miles play. He must have been some player
The best centre that I have ever seen in a cherry and white shirt.
I think the closest in recent memory to Miles would be Jamie Lyons at Saints.
A big guy who could mix it but was also extremely gifted with ball in hand. When I see all of these southsea islanders playing big time Charlies at centre I often think that they just have brawn and very little brains.
For me rugby is initially all about intimidating your opposition but you need skill when your opposition matches your aggression.
Really good centres are like rocking horse shoite and today's coaches think you can play virtually anyone there albeit, it's probably one the hardest positions to play really well. The analogy I tend to use for rugby centres is a 400 metre hurdler where you need, power, strength aligned with plenty of skill.
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:02 pm
|
|
fleabag wrote:
That's really unfair to Offiah! Miles was indeed majestic but Offiah certainly contributed a heck of a lot to his try scoring exploits. He only played 1 season with Miles and scored 60+ tries 3 seasons in a row! Those were the days.....
|
|