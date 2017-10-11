Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Its my opinion so I don't think its ridiculous.
Sarginson for me is poor and very poor at centre.
You name one game and you think he is superb. Well good for you.
If he is superb I am sure you can regale at length what superb skills he showed for Wigan on numerous occasions. For me someone who is superb is a one off and the best at his position i.e. he stands out from the rest.
He was pretty superb at winding people up around town though.
In his final year:
Most carries of any player in SL
2nd most assists of any centre in SL
2nd most assists of any Wigan player
2nd most metres of any Wigan player
Most tackles of any Wigan back
Massive contribution to us getting to, and winning, the Grand Final in 2016.