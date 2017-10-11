(Website)

Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 47 posts • Page 5 of 5 Grimmy

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm

Posts: 12532

Itchy Arsenal wrote: Its my opinion so I don't think its ridiculous.

Sarginson for me is poor and very poor at centre.

You name one game and you think he is superb. Well good for you.



If he is superb I am sure you can regale at length what superb skills he showed for Wigan on numerous occasions. For me someone who is superb is a one off and the best at his position i.e. he stands out from the rest.



He was pretty superb at winding people up around town though.

In his final year:



Most carries of any player in SL

2nd most assists of any centre in SL

2nd most assists of any Wigan player

2nd most metres of any Wigan player

Most tackles of any Wigan back



Massive contribution to us getting to, and winning, the Grand Final in 2016. In his final year:Most carries of any player in SL2nd most assists of any centre in SL2nd most assists of any Wigan player2nd most metres of any Wigan playerMost tackles of any Wigan backMassive contribution to us getting to, and winning, the Grand Final in 2016. Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1919

Grimmy wrote: In his final year:



Most carries of any player in SL

2nd most assists of any centre in SL

2nd most assists of any Wigan player

2nd most metres of any Wigan player

Most tackles of any Wigan back



Massive contribution to us getting to, and winning, the Grand Final in 2016.

No Grimmy it's opinions we want not facts No Grimmy it's opinions we want not facts "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1919

Itchy Arsenal wrote: Its my opinion so I don't think its ridiculous.

Sarginson for me is poor and very poor at centre.

You name one game and you think he is superb. Well good for you.



If he is superb I am sure you can regale at length what superb skills he showed for Wigan on numerous occasions. For me someone who is superb is a one off and the best at his position i.e. he stands out from the rest.



He was pretty superb at winding people up around town though.

The game I named wasn't just any old game though was it? It was against the world's best, against whom he was excellent. He was also excellent in the Grand Final. So that might suggest he has more ability than you give him credit for.



Of course you are entitled to your 'opinion' but just slagging a player off because he wound you up in town doesn't really stack up against the evidence does it? The game I named wasn't just any old game though was it? It was against the world's best, against whom he was excellent. He was also excellent in the Grand Final. So that might suggest he has more ability than you give him credit for.Of course you are entitled to your 'opinion' but just slagging a player off because he wound you up in town doesn't really stack up against the evidence does it? "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Pieman

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm

Posts: 2533

Location: Atherton

Aboveusonlypie wrote: They always did!



Shenton struggled at Saints, he has done well at Cas, but he isn't a winner. You only get one chance every four years at the World Cup so you need players you can rely on not to bottle it. There are other players who Bennett has picked who I would question too like Kev Brown and I'm sorry to say it Luke Gale.



I'd take Dan Sargison ahead of Shenton.



whitehead, hodgson, mcgilvary also shouldnt be going with your logic whitehead, hodgson, mcgilvary also shouldnt be going with your logic Itchy Arsenal

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm

Posts: 1103

Location: God's little acre

Aboveusonlypie wrote: The game I named wasn't just any old game though was it? It was against the world's best, against whom he was excellent. He was also excellent in the Grand Final. So that might suggest he has more ability than you give him credit for.



Of course you are entitled to your 'opinion' but just slagging a player off because he wound you up in town doesn't really stack up against the evidence does it?

The only time the guy wound me up was when he missed umpteen chances to pass and was incapable of doing so.

No gobshoite however big a gobshoite would wind me up around town.



A "superb" centre is Gene Miles. A great centre is Dean Bell. A good centre is George Carmont. Sarginson is a journey man at best and compare him against the 3 he wasn't fit to lace their boots The only time the guy wound me up was when he missed umpteen chances to pass and was incapable of doing so.No gobshoite however big a gobshoite would wind me up around town.A "superb" centre is Gene Miles. A great centre is Dean Bell. A good centre is George Carmont. Sarginson is a journey man at best and compare him against the 3 he wasn't fit to lace their boots Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 662

I couldn't have been happier when Sideways Sarge left. I can count on one hand the number of good games he had. It's all well and good putting stats up but he was crap. I bet he was up there for handling errors and penalties too. I was hoping Wane would have been gone before he had the chance to bring him back.



Also Itchy, i classed Dean Bell as a world class centre but didnt see Miles play. He must have been some player fleabag

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am

Posts: 808

Location: Rochdale

Cherry_Warrior wrote: I couldn't have been happier when Sideways Sarge left. I can count on one hand the number of good games he had. It's all well and good putting stats up but he was crap. I bet he was up there for handling errors and penalties too. I was hoping Wane would have been gone before he had the chance to bring him back.



Also Itchy, i classed Dean Bell as a world class centre but didnt see Miles play. He must have been some player



Gene Miles was sublime.



Best centre I have ever seen, and been watching Wigan since the late 1950's. He was the reason why Offiah got all those tries in that season. Gene Miles was sublime.Best centre I have ever seen, and been watching Wigan since the late 1950's. He was the reason why Offiah got all those tries in that season. Formerly known as Moonlight Flit Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, exiled Warrior, Father Ted, fleabag, hatty, jonh, LewCharnock, MattyB, NickyKiss, Pieman, Psyrax64, RichieS, sergeant pepper, Towns88, Wigg'n and 362 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 47 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,648,614 3,007 76,294 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























