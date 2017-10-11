WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:49 pm
Grimmy
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Its my opinion so I don't think its ridiculous.
Sarginson for me is poor and very poor at centre.
You name one game and you think he is superb. Well good for you.

If he is superb I am sure you can regale at length what superb skills he showed for Wigan on numerous occasions. For me someone who is superb is a one off and the best at his position i.e. he stands out from the rest.

He was pretty superb at winding people up around town though.

In his final year:

Most carries of any player in SL
2nd most assists of any centre in SL
2nd most assists of any Wigan player
2nd most metres of any Wigan player
Most tackles of any Wigan back

Massive contribution to us getting to, and winning, the Grand Final in 2016.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:00 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Grimmy wrote:
In his final year:

Most carries of any player in SL
2nd most assists of any centre in SL
2nd most assists of any Wigan player
2nd most metres of any Wigan player
Most tackles of any Wigan back

Massive contribution to us getting to, and winning, the Grand Final in 2016.

No Grimmy it's opinions we want not facts :lol:
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:09 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Its my opinion so I don't think its ridiculous.
Sarginson for me is poor and very poor at centre.
You name one game and you think he is superb. Well good for you.

If he is superb I am sure you can regale at length what superb skills he showed for Wigan on numerous occasions. For me someone who is superb is a one off and the best at his position i.e. he stands out from the rest.

He was pretty superb at winding people up around town though.

The game I named wasn't just any old game though was it? It was against the world's best, against whom he was excellent. He was also excellent in the Grand Final. So that might suggest he has more ability than you give him credit for.

Of course you are entitled to your 'opinion' but just slagging a player off because he wound you up in town doesn't really stack up against the evidence does it?
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:56 pm
Pieman
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
They always did!

Shenton struggled at Saints, he has done well at Cas, but he isn't a winner. You only get one chance every four years at the World Cup so you need players you can rely on not to bottle it. There are other players who Bennett has picked who I would question too like Kev Brown and I'm sorry to say it Luke Gale.

I'd take Dan Sargison ahead of Shenton.


whitehead, hodgson, mcgilvary also shouldnt be going with your logic
Subject:

Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
