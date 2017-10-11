Itchy Arsenal wrote: Its my opinion so I don't think its ridiculous.

Sarginson for me is poor and very poor at centre.

You name one game and you think he is superb. Well good for you.



If he is superb I am sure you can regale at length what superb skills he showed for Wigan on numerous occasions. For me someone who is superb is a one off and the best at his position i.e. he stands out from the rest.



He was pretty superb at winding people up around town though.

The game I named wasn't just any old game though was it? It was against the world's best, against whom he was excellent. He was also excellent in the Grand Final. So that might suggest he has more ability than you give him credit for.Of course you are entitled to your 'opinion' but just slagging a player off because he wound you up in town doesn't really stack up against the evidence does it?