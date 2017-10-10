Pieman

Aboveusonlypie wrote: Shenton has done well at Cas but failed at a bigger club when he wasn't able to produce his best form. He is like a lot of the Cas players I'm afraid, not someone I would want to trust on the big occasion. On the other hand it was Ratchford's injury that helped turn the 2013 GF our way. A player with more natural talent than most, and certainly better than Shenton.



If Wigan get rid of Gelling who would you prefer? Shenton or Ratchford?





Shenton all day long, you could say it was monaghans injury that helped us using that logic. As a centre you only have to look at his wingers tries scored in the few years,

Pieman wrote: Shenton all day long, you could say it was monaghans injury that helped us using that logic. As a centre you only have to look at his wingers tries scored in the few years,

It wouldn't bother you that he wasn't good enough at Saints thereby questioning if he can do it at a big club?

Pieman

Aboveusonlypie wrote: It wouldn't bother you that he wasn't good enough at Saints thereby questioning if he can do it at a big club?



on that logic half the squad wouldnt be going as they havent won a lot and some havent been in a big team. Saints finished runners up in the GF 1 of the years he was there. Bear in mind he was there 2 years.



Aboveusonlypie wrote:

If Wigan get rid of Gelling who would you prefer? Shenton or Ratchford?



Fair point, and I'd probably say Ratchford, but because of his versatility, not because he's a better centre.



Fair point, and I'd probably say Ratchford, but because of his versatility, not because he's a better centre.

But really, either would be great!

Pieman wrote: on that logic half the squad wouldnt be going as they havent won a lot and some havent been in a big team. Saints finished runners up in the GF 1 of the years he was there. Bear in mind he was there 2 years.

They always did!



Shenton struggled at Saints, he has done well at Cas, but he isn't a winner. You only get one chance every four years at the World Cup so you need players you can rely on not to bottle it. There are other players who Bennett has picked who I would question too like Kev Brown and I'm sorry to say it Luke Gale.



They always did!

Shenton struggled at Saints, he has done well at Cas, but he isn't a winner. You only get one chance every four years at the World Cup so you need players you can rely on not to bottle it. There are other players who Bennett has picked who I would question too like Kev Brown and I'm sorry to say it Luke Gale.

I'd take Dan Sargison ahead of Shenton.

Grimmy

Aboveusonlypie wrote: They always did!



Shenton struggled at Saints, he has done well at Cas, but he isn't a winner. You only get one chance every four years at the World Cup so you need players you can rely on not to bottle it. There are other players who Bennett has picked who I would question too like Kev Brown and I'm sorry to say it Luke Gale.



I'd take Dan Sargison ahead of Shenton.

I believe Sarginson has some off field issues over in Aus to sort out (google it)



I don't think those off-field issues were that serious, but Sarginson was woeful the last time he played for England. And I think Shenton is a much better player now than when he was last capped. Itchy Arsenal

Aboveusonlypie wrote: They always did!



Shenton struggled at Saints, he has done well at Cas, but he isn't a winner. You only get one chance every four years at the World Cup so you need players you can rely on not to bottle it. There are other players who Bennett has picked who I would question too like Kev Brown and I'm sorry to say it Luke Gale.



I'd take Dan Sargison ahead of Shenton.



I'd take Mrs Brown at centre before Sarginson.

Sarginson couldn't play centre at a decent level if his life depended on it. Cant pass/ wont pass summed him up perfectly. You can't call anyone a centre who cannot pass.

I'd take Mrs Brown at centre before Sarginson.

Sarginson couldn't play centre at a decent level if his life depended on it. Cant pass/ wont pass summed him up perfectly. You can't call anyone a centre who cannot pass.

He has a good engine but apart from that nah never in a million years is he better than Shenton.

Itchy Arsenal wrote: I'd take Mrs Brown at centre before Sarginson.

Sarginson couldn't play centre at a decent level if his life depended on it. Cant pass/ wont pass summed him up perfectly. You can't call anyone a centre who cannot pass.

He has a good engine but apart from that nah never in a million years is he better than Shenton.

His England debut was against Australia in the 2014 4 Nations and he played superbly. He has done it against the best at the highest level or had you forgotten?



His England debut was against Australia in the 2014 4 Nations and he played superbly. He has done it against the best at the highest level or had you forgotten?

So in fact your comments are ridiculous.

