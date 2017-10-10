Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Shenton has done well at Cas but failed at a bigger club when he wasn't able to produce his best form. He is like a lot of the Cas players I'm afraid, not someone I would want to trust on the big occasion. On the other hand it was Ratchford's injury that helped turn the 2013 GF our way. A player with more natural talent than most, and certainly better than Shenton.
If Wigan get rid of Gelling who would you prefer? Shenton or Ratchford?
Shenton all day long, you could say it was monaghans injury that helped us using that logic. As a centre you only have to look at his wingers tries scored in the few years,