Pieman wrote: on that logic half the squad wouldnt be going as they havent won a lot and some havent been in a big team. Saints finished runners up in the GF 1 of the years he was there. Bear in mind he was there 2 years.

They always did!Shenton struggled at Saints, he has done well at Cas, but he isn't a winner. You only get one chance every four years at the World Cup so you need players you can rely on not to bottle it. There are other players who Bennett has picked who I would question too like Kev Brown and I'm sorry to say it Luke Gale.I'd take Dan Sargison ahead of Shenton.