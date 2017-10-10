Aboveusonlypie wrote:

Shenton has done well at Cas but failed at a bigger club when he wasn't able to produce his best form. He is like a lot of the Cas players I'm afraid, not someone I would want to trust on the big occasion. On the other hand it was Ratchford's injury that helped turn the 2013 GF our way. A player with more natural talent than most, and certainly better than Shenton.



If Wigan get rid of Gelling who would you prefer? Shenton or Ratchford?