Salty wrote: I agree with everything that Rogues wrote. Tomkins proved in that game at Saints that he is a far better player than Lomax. Can't believe he has been omitted.



Tomkins is done as a top quality player.



He whole game was based around speed and agility, he has lost both of them due to injuries.



At his best he did nothing at international level, in his current state he would be a liability.



Aboveusonlypie wrote: I disagree. McGilvarry and Hall will play all games barring injury. They are not generally injury prone, so it's a fair bet they will play all 5/6 games easily. As for centre Ratchford and Bateman provide cover. R atchford is probably a better centre than Shenton in any case, and Bateman lets no-one down (ever). It's only a 24 man squad and we will playing against some very physical teams so we need plenty of cover in the pack.





Tomkins nor Lomax deserve to go but as many on here i am glad that Sam isnt going so he can get a pre season in him. We are struggling for the FB position in the absence of Hardaker. What a divvy. How Eden cant get a call up is an outrage. I know he has had it pretty easily to be harsh in just having to finish off the Cas moves but he has done it with roaring success and scored a pon full of tries. I understand why Hall and McGilvarry have been picked. Size and strength but not to have Eden in there as at least cover is pretty scandalous. As someone has mentioned even Tom Davies would have been worth taking. His power, strength and aggression at bringing the ball out would have been an asset in case of any injuries. Got a funny feeling this decision is going to bite Bennett on the aris. How can he not think there is a chance of his wingers getting injured against the tough tackling tanks they will be coming up against.

