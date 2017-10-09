Salty wrote: I agree with everything that Rogues wrote. Tomkins proved in that game at Saints that he is a far better player than Lomax. Can't believe he has been omitted.

Tomkins is done as a top quality player.He whole game was based around speed and agility, he has lost both of them due to injuries.At his best he did nothing at international level, in his current state he would be a liability.Lomax isn't exactly a world class fullback either, but it's not a travesty that Tomkins wasn't selected.