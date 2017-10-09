(Website)

Aboveusonlypie wrote: I can't see Heighington or Brown getting any game time in that squad. I think it'll be the kick up the 'arris that Sam, Faz and Joe Burgess probably needed. Surprised to see Lomax in there as he did nothing last season and lost his place to Barba. Happy for Ratchford though as he is a talent. Pleased for Roby as it must have been galling to see McShane's name put forward by Sky every game this season, though not mentioned on Saturday strangely.



All in all though I don't think anyone can feel hard done by though I think Danny Houghton is unlucky to be playing when we actually have decent hookers around.



Good to see your Wigan myopia is as strong as ever. Lomax missed a good chunk of the season through injury but played really well on his return at FB. He was always going to lose out to Barba at 1 but is fully deserving of a place in the squad on merit IMO. There are others such as Brown, Heighington and Currie (injury) who are far more questionable.



Good to see your Wigan myopia is as strong as ever. Lomax missed a good chunk of the season through injury but played really well on his return at FB. He was always going to lose out to Barba at 1 but is fully deserving of a place in the squad on merit IMO. There are others such as Brown, Heighington and Currie (injury) who are far more questionable.

For the record, I would have taken Tomkins and Farrell.

Allez wrote: Good to see your Wigan myopia is as strong as ever. Lomax missed a good chunk of the season through injury but played really well on his return at FB. He was always going to lose out to Barba at 1 but is fully deserving of a place in the squad on merit IMO. There are others such as Brown, Heighington and Currie (injury) who are far more questionable.



For the record, I would have taken Tomkins and Farrell.

No myopia from this poster mate. I stated I was pleased for Roby didn't I? And like others on here I believe Tomkins has done nothing to deserve inclusion. It is possible to have an opinion without the cherry and white specs you know. I attended all of the four nations games last year and Lomax was average at best.

It's the balance of the squad I don't get at all. No cover at wing/centre seems crazy when you're taking 4 halfbacks. People will always have personal faves so the personnel will get questioned but that seems nuts to me. Aboveusonlypie

NickyKiss wrote: It's the balance of the squad I don't get at all. No cover at wing/centre seems crazy when you're taking 4 halfbacks. People will always have personal faves so the personnel will get questioned but that seems nuts to me.

I disagree. McGilvarry and Hall will play all games barring injury. They are not generally injury prone, so it's a fair bet they will play all 5/6 games easily. As for centre Ratchford and Bateman provide cover. Ratchford is probably a better centre than Shenton in any case, and Bateman lets no-one down (ever). It's only a 24 man squad and we will playing against some very physical teams so we need plenty of cover in the pack.

Aboveusonlypie wrote: I disagree. McGilvarry and Hall will play all games barring injury. They are not generally injury prone, so it's a fair bet they will play all 5/6 games easily. As for centre Ratchford and Bateman provide cover. Ratchford is probably a better centre than Shenton in any case, and Bateman lets no-one down (ever). It's only a 24 man squad and we will playing against some very physical teams so we need plenty of cover in the pack.

Have you seen the size of the wingers for some of these teams? Certainly questionable to only take two wingers and two hookers.

Actually I can now see why they've gone with only two wingers. The chance of Hall and McGilvary getting any decent ball outside the two chosen centres is minimal. Saints fans on Red Vee have moaned often enough on here about Percivals passing/decision making and I've said much the same about Watkins for ages. SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row Pieman

Allez wrote: Good to see your Wigan myopia is as strong as ever. Lomax missed a good chunk of the season through injury but played really well on his return at FB. He was always going to lose out to Barba at 1 but is fully deserving of a place in the squad on merit IMO. There are others such as Brown, Heighington and Currie (injury) who are far more questionable.



For the record, I would have taken Tomkins and Farrell.



It doesn’t really matter anyway, Australia will win it without lifting a finger. Salty

I agree with everything that Rogues wrote. Tomkins proved in that game at Saints that he is a far better player than Lomax. Can't believe he has been omitted. NickyKiss

Aboveusonlypie wrote: I disagree. McGilvarry and Hall will play all games barring injury. They are not generally injury prone, so it's a fair bet they will play all 5/6 games easily. As for centre Ratchford and Bateman provide cover. Ratchford is probably a better centre than Shenton in any case, and Bateman lets no-one down (ever). It's only a 24 man squad and we will playing against some very physical teams so we need plenty of cover in the pack.



Centre I get, we've got players who can fill in but I just don't understand not taking any wing cover. I get your point that those two have good injury records but you just don't push your luck. We've got 12 lads to cover the prop and back row positions (of which there will probably be 8 in a match day squad) but only 2 players to cover 2 wing positions. It may not be as physical the position but i'd still rather take one less forward and have some cover.

