England World Cup Squad Named

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:12 pm
Cheeky half-back
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I can't see Heighington or Brown getting any game time in that squad. I think it'll be the kick up the 'arris that Sam, Faz and Joe Burgess probably needed. Surprised to see Lomax in there as he did nothing last season and lost his place to Barba. Happy for Ratchford though as he is a talent. Pleased for Roby as it must have been galling to see McShane's name put forward by Sky every game this season, though not mentioned on Saturday strangely.

All in all though I don't think anyone can feel hard done by though I think Danny Houghton is unlucky to be playing when we actually have decent hookers around.


Good to see your Wigan myopia is as strong as ever. Lomax missed a good chunk of the season through injury but played really well on his return at FB. He was always going to lose out to Barba at 1 but is fully deserving of a place in the squad on merit IMO. There are others such as Brown, Heighington and Currie (injury) who are far more questionable.

For the record, I would have taken Tomkins and Farrell.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:36 pm
Free-scoring winger
Allez wrote:
Good to see your Wigan myopia is as strong as ever. Lomax missed a good chunk of the season through injury but played really well on his return at FB. He was always going to lose out to Barba at 1 but is fully deserving of a place in the squad on merit IMO. There are others such as Brown, Heighington and Currie (injury) who are far more questionable.

For the record, I would have taken Tomkins and Farrell.

No myopia from this poster mate. I stated I was pleased for Roby didn't I? And like others on here I believe Tomkins has done nothing to deserve inclusion. It is possible to have an opinion without the cherry and white specs you know. I attended all of the four nations games last year and Lomax was average at best.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:10 pm
Gold RLFANS Member
It's the balance of the squad I don't get at all. No cover at wing/centre seems crazy when you're taking 4 halfbacks. People will always have personal faves so the personnel will get questioned but that seems nuts to me.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:18 pm
Free-scoring winger
NickyKiss wrote:
It's the balance of the squad I don't get at all. No cover at wing/centre seems crazy when you're taking 4 halfbacks. People will always have personal faves so the personnel will get questioned but that seems nuts to me.

I disagree. McGilvarry and Hall will play all games barring injury. They are not generally injury prone, so it's a fair bet they will play all 5/6 games easily. As for centre Ratchford and Bateman provide cover. Ratchford is probably a better centre than Shenton in any case, and Bateman lets no-one down (ever). It's only a 24 man squad and we will playing against some very physical teams so we need plenty of cover in the pack.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:29 pm
Gold RLFANS Member
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I disagree. McGilvarry and Hall will play all games barring injury. They are not generally injury prone, so it's a fair bet they will play all 5/6 games easily. As for centre Ratchford and Bateman provide cover. Ratchford is probably a better centre than Shenton in any case, and Bateman lets no-one down (ever). It's only a 24 man squad and we will playing against some very physical teams so we need plenty of cover in the pack.

Have you seen the size of the wingers for some of these teams? Certainly questionable to only take two wingers and two hookers.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:42 pm
Gold RLFANS Member
Actually I can now see why they've gone with only two wingers. The chance of Hall and McGilvary getting any decent ball outside the two chosen centres is minimal. Saints fans on Red Vee have moaned often enough on here about Percivals passing/decision making and I've said much the same about Watkins for ages.
