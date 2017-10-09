CM Punk

Well, at least Tomkins gets a full offseason. Wigan RLFC RichieS

Quite happy with that...Farell & Tomkins getting a full off-season! Grimmy

I feel bad for Farrell that he has missed out for a 35 year old aussie. Would have taken a third hooker rather than Kevin Brown. Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. Aboveusonlypie

I can't see Heighington or Brown getting any game time in that squad. I think it'll be the kick up the 'arris that Sam, Faz and Joe Burgess probably needed. Surprised to see Lomax in there as he did nothing last season and lost his place to Barba. Happy for Ratchford though as he is a talent. Pleased for Roby as it must have been galling to see McShane's name put forward by Sky every game this season, though not mentioned on Saturday strangely.



All in all though I don't think anyone can feel hard done by though I think Danny Houghton is unlucky to be playing when we actually have decent hookers around. "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Rogues Gallery

Only two wingers in the squad!!



Ben Currie is a fabulous player BUT to risk him when he's only played a couple of games all season doesn't seem right to me.

I would have taken Sam Tomkins and certainly Tom Davies who for me has been the find of the season in the wing position.

I also think Kev Brown is very fortunate to be in there but to be fair he played well in that mid season test. SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row Aboveusonlypie

Rogues Gallery wrote: Only two wingers in the squad!!



Ben Currie is a fabulous player BUT to risk him when he's only played a couple of games all season doesn't seem right to me.

I would have taken Sam Tomkins and certainly Tom Davies who for me has been the find of the season in the wing position.

I also think Kev Brown is very fortunate to be in there but to be fair he played well in that mid season test.

Any guy who scores forty tries in the season has got to be disappointed. So I would have thought that Eden would be ahead of Tom Davies. However McGilvarry and Hall have earned their places and rarely get injured so he would have been on drinks duty anyway.

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) jonh

Can't complain about the omission of Tomkins and Faz and in truth I think Williams is a lucky boy to be going as well.



Think the like of Brown is very very lucky especially when you consider Sneyd has been overlooked.



I also think Shenton and Eden can feel a bit hard done to.



At the end of the day though we have a coach who has been there and done it anything less than a final appearance will be totallly unexpeptsble though given the issues the Kiwis are experiencing. Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White. PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back



Eden must be livid, he's had a fantastic season. I've seen a lot of people say that anyone would score tries on Cas' left side but many of his tries were acrobatic finishes in the corner or breakaways from his own half, he isn't just a fall-over-the-line merchant.



Can't complain with Hall and McGilvary though, you look at the outside backs that the likes of AUS, NZ, Fiji and Tonga have they are all absolute tanks! Those two are the only wingers we have I think that can cope with that physicality. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joel Tomkins would at one time have been an England shoe-in.



Now he's not even a Wigan regular, and would be lucky to make the bench if we had a full squad.



