England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:03 am

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

England World Cup Squad Named
The England squad to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guineap for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup was named at lunchtime today and came hot on the heels of the news that one of its bright stars, Castelford’s Zak Hardaker, was definitely out of the World Cup and facing an uncertain future after failing a drugs test.



England’s World Cup campaign kicks off with a game against the hosts Australia at 20:05 (UK) on Friday the 27th October at AAMI Park in Melbourne, followed by group games against Lebanon and France.

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:14 am
CM Punk
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6901
Location: The Midlands
Well, at least Tomkins gets a full offseason.
Wigan RLFC
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:17 am
RichieS
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 108
Quite happy with that...Farell & Tomkins getting a full off-season!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:21 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12523
I feel bad for Farrell that he has missed out for a 35 year old aussie. Would have taken a third hooker rather than Kevin Brown.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:42 am
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1898
I can't see Heighington or Brown getting any game time in that squad. I think it'll be the kick up the 'arris that Sam, Faz and Joe Burgess probably needed. Surprised to see Lomax in there as he did nothing last season and lost his place to Barba. Happy for Ratchford though as he is a talent. Pleased for Roby as it must have been galling to see McShane's name put forward by Sky every game this season, though not mentioned on Saturday strangely.

All in all though I don't think anyone can feel hard done by though I think Danny Houghton is unlucky to be playing when we actually have decent hookers around.

All in all though I don't think anyone can feel hard done by though I think Danny Houghton is unlucky to be playing when we actually have decent hookers around.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:45 am
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30242
Only two wingers in the squad!!

Ben Currie is a fabulous player BUT to risk him when he's only played a couple of games all season doesn't seem right to me.
I would have taken Sam Tomkins and certainly Tom Davies who for me has been the find of the season in the wing position.
I also think Kev Brown is very fortunate to be in there but to be fair he played well in that mid season test.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

