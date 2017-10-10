WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity England World Cup Squad Named

Post a reply
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:31 am
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4038
I don't really have much of a problem with Lomax now Hardaker is out but would have taken Shaul anyway because he's easily been the 2nd best FB in SL. Thinking about it, how many times as Lomax played FB for Saints this year.

Wayne Bennett obviously knows a ton about RL and no one eveer agrees on the touring squad. But imo picking a 35 year old Aussie Heighington, who's done bugger all when he's played for England over others, makes me doubt how much SL he watches. He maybe going off the help of his assistants but still they're are a few strange calls, I mean seriously Brown LOL. Then that's before we have a few injuries in the back line & we'll be putting square pegs in round holes because we've not taken any back up centres or wingers & end up playing Bateman & Currie at Centre & god knows who we'd put on the wing.
Last edited by Shifty Cat on Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:07 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:38 am
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 98
tonga I think will beat NZ AND ENGLAND
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:35 am
newgroundb4cas User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 5021
Location: Usually at KFC
Think the squad is appalling.
Ratchford and brown i couldnt believe it. Watts and Shaul should be in without doubt.
Hall is slow as a snail cannot believe Eden isnt in and shenton. Makes me wonder if Bennett has watched any Super League. Think Bateman has had a v poor year also.
Image
UP THE TRIN !!!!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:46 am
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 645
Wouldn't bother too much about it they'll soon be back home!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:27 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26374
Location: Poodle Power!
newgroundb4cas wrote:
Think the squad is appalling.
Ratchford and brown i couldnt believe it. Watts and Shaul should be in without doubt.
Hall is slow as a snail cannot believe Eden isnt in and shenton. Makes me wonder if Bennett has watched any Super League. Think Bateman has had a v poor year also.


Can't agree regarding Hall. For starters he's not that slow, he's great in the air and above all he's one of the very few English players to have proven himself time and time again at this level.

Those suggesting Eden need their bumps feeling IMHO.Running in a shed load of tries at SL level is nothin like International RL - Eden would get slaughtered.

I got the Brown thing but I can't for the life of me see whats wrong with Ratchford's selection, he's a quality player who gives lots of options.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:48 am
Lockers700 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 139
[quote="vastman"

I got the Brown thing but I can't for the life of me see whats wrong with Ratchford's selection, he's a quality player who gives lots of options.[/quote]

Agreed regarding Ratchford, however with the limited number of backs in the squad I'd have liked young Conner given a chance. He can cover all along the back line & I don't think he'd be phased at all by the opposition. He's raw but the kid is a natural athlete!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:30 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4038
Lockers700 wrote:
Agreed regarding Ratchford, however with the limited number of backs in the squad I'd have liked young Conner given a chance. He can cover all along the back line & I don't think he'd be phased at all by the opposition. He's raw but the kid is a natural athlete!

That for me was the big thing, we've taken Ratchford who's got utility value but in the centres and wings especially we are way light. i could see Bennett doing a shuffle if a Centre gets hurt and sticking a 2nd rower in their, like Bateman, Currie or even Whitehead but who's the back up for the wingers. That's also talking if we have one injury, if we had a few down, we'd be sunk. It seems Aus like to pick players in the backs that have compatently played various positions and you can see why.

I also agree with Vasty, just because Eden scored plenty for Cas doesn't automatically means he should be included. You've got to look at his skills and frailties , inparticular his size, defense, jumping for high ball, defending high ball, pllus who's he's going to come up against especially Oz and MZ and even Samoa. Hall, even though some may say he's not as good as he was,is still an excellent winge. The bloke's huge for his position, who's played excellently for England for years against the best wingers around the World and never let us down, plus as scored a try a game just about. We know he's got a good solid all around game, something I'm afraid I can't say for Eden.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, Egg Banjo, KevW60349, polancoboy, Shifty Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, TrinityDave, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 253 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,0211,68776,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM