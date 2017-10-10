Lockers700 wrote: Agreed regarding Ratchford, however with the limited number of backs in the squad I'd have liked young Conner given a chance. He can cover all along the back line & I don't think he'd be phased at all by the opposition. He's raw but the kid is a natural athlete!

That for me was the big thing, we've taken Ratchford who's got utility value but in the centres and wings especially we are way light. i could see Bennett doing a shuffle if a Centre gets hurt and sticking a 2nd rower in their, like Bateman, Currie or even Whitehead but who's the back up for the wingers. That's also talking if we have one injury, if we had a few down, we'd be sunk. It seems Aus like to pick players in the backs that have compatently played various positions and you can see why.I also agree with Vasty, just because Eden scored plenty for Cas doesn't automatically means he should be included. You've got to look at his skills and frailties , inparticular his size, defense, jumping for high ball, defending high ball, pllus who's he's going to come up against especially Oz and MZ and even Samoa. Hall, even though some may say he's not as good as he was,is still an excellent winge. The bloke's huge for his position, who's played excellently for England for years against the best wingers around the World and never let us down, plus as scored a try a game just about. We know he's got a good solid all around game, something I'm afraid I can't say for Eden.