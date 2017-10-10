WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:31 am
I don't really have much of a problem with Lomax now Hardaker is out but would have taken Shaul anyway because he's easily been the 2nd best FB in SL. Thinking about it, how many times as Lomax played FB for Saints this year.

Wayne Bennett obviously knows a ton about RL and no one eveer agrees on the touring squad. But imo picking a 35 year old Aussie Heighington, who's done bugger all when he's played for England over others, makes me doubt how much SL he watches. He maybe going off the help of his assistants but still they're are a few strange calls, I mean seriously Brown LOL. Then that's before we have a few injuries in the back line & we'll be putting square pegs in round holes because we've not taken any back up centres or wingers & end up playing Bateman & Currie at Centre & god knows who we'd put on the wing.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:38 am
tonga I think will beat NZ AND ENGLAND
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:35 am
Think the squad is appalling.
Ratchford and brown i couldnt believe it. Watts and Shaul should be in without doubt.
Hall is slow as a snail cannot believe Eden isnt in and shenton. Makes me wonder if Bennett has watched any Super League. Think Bateman has had a v poor year also.
