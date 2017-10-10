I don't really have much of a problem with Lomax now Hardaker is out but would have taken Shaul anyway because he's easily been the 2nd best FB in SL. Thinking about it, how many times as Lomax played FB for Saints this year.



Wayne Bennett obviously knows a ton about RL and no one eveer agrees on the touring squad. But imo picking a 35 year old Aussie Heighington, who's done bugger all when he's played for England over others, makes me doubt how much SL he watches. He maybe going off the help of his assistants but still they're are a few strange calls, I mean seriously Brown LOL. Then that's before we have a few injuries in the back line & we'll be putting square pegs in round holes because we've not taken any back up centres or wingers & end up playing Bateman & Currie at Centre & god knows who we'd put on the wing.