Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:31 am
I've no problem with Lomax but would have taken Shaul as back up FB.

Wayne Bennett obviously knowsa ton about RL, but imo picking Heighington over others makes me doubt how much SL he watches. He maybe going off the help of his assistants but still they're are a few strange calls, especially like I say depth in the backs. If we have a few injuries in the back line, we'll be putting square pegs in round holes.
tonga I think will beat NZ AND ENGLAND
