WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity England World Cup Squad Named

Post a reply
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:51 pm
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2479
Location: Halifax
All it does it seems is to reward failure
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:19 pm
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 503
It does seem it is a closed shop, what on earth is Kevin Brown doing there?
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:15 pm
trin77 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 24, 2006 3:44 pm
Posts: 351
Location: The Merrie City
This squad is embarrassing. It is sheer favouritism and almost brings the game into disrepute (if it wasn't already). Non performers, favourites and "Aussie" has beens. Total joke and the RFL wonder why they can't get a crowd for our internationals.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY WILDCATS

NEVER FINISHED BOTTOM OF SUPER LEAGUE
NEVER RELEGATED
NEVER INVOLVED IN FAKE MERGERS
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:54 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3250
Kevin Brown :lol: I bet them Aussies are shecking in their boots :thumb: :PIMP:
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:16 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 666
International RL does absolutely nothing for me, particularly England. ever since McNamara was given the position as manager/coach. England selections have just been a joke and a case of jobs for the boys. The inclusion of the Warrington contingent is nothing less than scandalous from a non-performing team. As for Kevin Brown, Well!!! I was certain Ashurst would have been included.
Roll on next Super League season.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:28 pm
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7384
Location: Wakey
Willzay wrote:
I'm sure we must all agree that Ashurst should be in there, especially ahead of Heighinton and Currie.



You, Carney and I agree

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... ing-points
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:46 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17896
sick of seeing the same old :roll:
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:29 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9584
Location: wakefield
It's not a rubbish squad
There are just some weird ones thrown in.

Clearly he likes Heighington. Personally I don't rate him but based on the last time out we need disciplined players as much as we need skilful ones.

The fact that he didn't pick Tompkins shows he isn't blindly picking on reputation.

I would have picked Sneyd over Brown but Brown brings more versatility.

I never thought Ashurst would get in. He isn't competing with Whitehead or Burgess. They are different types of second row. He's competing with Bateman for the type of player he is and that's a tough call....especially as Bateman covers centre.

Gale Williams and Widdop are hard to criticise.
Burgess Graham Whitehead Hogson all deserve their place.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:15 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4032
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
Proves what we already knew.

Bennett watches few, if any, Super League games.

Awful picks and glaring omissions.

He can't watch much NRL passed his own team if he's picked Heighington. He's been average at best this year and that's been kind. Ashurst is a far better player, not that I thought he'd get in.

Personally I don't think he's doing Ben Currie any favours picking him at the moment. The lad is obviously quality and he eventually came back at the end of the season for 4 games, after a really long period out of the game. But is that both enough for selection and enough for him to be ready for international RL.

I'm pleased for Warmsley, the guy's a beast and an excellent Prop. The lad even tore it up for Saints. when others around him weren't performing under Cunningham. Tough call between Taylor and Watts for that final place and I'd have had Watts in for Hill anyway. Saying that the Pack looks soild though as usual, but also as usual we look light and bit vunerable in the backs.

We just look light in numbers in the backs, at Centre and wing. Just 2 specialists in each place going, pretty crazy imo. Personally I'd have taken Shenton as well and at least one more winger. With BJB being unlucky not to have been a back up.

I don't really understand how Brown made the squad, especially after the season Sneyd has had. Also feel underwhelmed by the selection of Ratchdford, especially how average he's been this season. He seems to be there just for his utility value and the fact Bennet worked with him last time, same as a few others. Also with Hardaker not going, Shaul would be the next best pick for the squad imo.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:12 pm
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 503
I'm not going to get on the Shaul bandwagon I'm afraid. Lomax is the better choice, I think Shaul would get battered by the Aussies.

Had a moan earlier about it but it's since been pointed out that Wayne Bennett does know a thing or two about rugby league. I'll be getting behind them when the time comes.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, KevW60349, polancoboy, PopTart, Shifty Cat, Tharg The Mighty, vastman, wakefieldwall, westgaterunner, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 278 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,3752,07576,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM