Proves what we already knew.
Bennett watches few, if any, Super League games.
Awful picks and glaring omissions.
He can't watch much NRL passed his own team if he's picked Heighington. He's been average at best this year and that's been kind. Ashurst is a far better player, not that I thought he'd get in.
Personally I don't think he's doing Ben Currie any favours picking him at the moment. The lad is obviously quality and he eventually came back at the end of the season for 4 games, after a really long period out of the game. But is that both enough for selection and enough for him to be ready for international RL.
I'm pleased for Warmsley, the guy's a beast and an excellent Prop. The lad even tore it up for Saints. when others around him weren't performing under Cunningham. Tough call between Taylor and Watts for that final place and I'd have had Watts in for Hill anyway. Saying that the Pack looks soild though as usual, but also as usual we look light and bit vunerable in the backs.
We just look light in numbers in the backs, at Centre and wing. Just 2 specialists in each place going, pretty crazy imo. Personally I'd have taken Shenton as well and at least one more winger. With BJB being unlucky not to have been a back up.
I don't really understand how Brown made the squad, especially after the season Sneyd has had. Also feel underwhelmed by the selection of Ratchdford, especially how average he's been this season. He seems to be there just for his utility value and the fact Bennet worked with him last time, same as a few others. Also with Hardaker not going, Shaul would be the next best pick for the squad imo.