All it does it seems is to reward failure wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back



It does seem it is a closed shop, what on earth is Kevin Brown doing there? What would a Cockney know about rugby league? trin77

This squad is embarrassing. It is sheer favouritism and almost brings the game into disrepute (if it wasn't already). Non performers, favourites and "Aussie" has beens. Total joke and the RFL wonder why they can't get a crowd for our internationals. WAKEFIELD TRINITY WILDCATS



NEVER FINISHED BOTTOM OF SUPER LEAGUE

NEVER RELEGATED

NEVER INVOLVED IN FAKE MERGERS Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member



I bet them Aussies are shecking in their boots Kevin BrownI bet them Aussies are shecking in their boots Redscat Cheeky half-back



International RL does absolutely nothing for me, particularly England. ever since McNamara was given the position as manager/coach. England selections have just been a joke and a case of jobs for the boys. The inclusion of the Warrington contingent is nothing less than scandalous from a non-performing team. As for Kevin Brown, Well!!! I was certain Ashurst would have been included.

Roll on next Super League season. Mr Bliss

Willzay wrote: I'm sure we must all agree that Ashurst should be in there, especially ahead of Heighinton and Currie.





You, Carney and I agree



http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... ing-points You, Carney and I agree Fear: The best insurance money can buy.

snowie

sick of seeing the same old PopTart

It's not a rubbish squad

There are just some weird ones thrown in.



Clearly he likes Heighington. Personally I don't rate him but based on the last time out we need disciplined players as much as we need skilful ones.



The fact that he didn't pick Tompkins shows he isn't blindly picking on reputation.



I would have picked Sneyd over Brown but Brown brings more versatility.



I never thought Ashurst would get in. He isn't competing with Whitehead or Burgess. They are different types of second row. He's competing with Bateman for the type of player he is and that's a tough call....especially as Bateman covers centre.



Gale Williams and Widdop are hard to criticise.

Burgess Graham Whitehead Hogson all deserve their place. A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha Shifty Cat

Tharg The Mighty wrote: Proves what we already knew.



Bennett watches few, if any, Super League games.



Awful picks and glaring omissions.

He can't watch much NRL passed his own team if he's picked Heighington. He's been average at best this year and that's been kind. Ashurst is a far better player, not that I thought he'd get in.



Personally I don't think he's doing Ben Currie any favours picking him at the moment. The lad is obviously quality and he eventually came back at the end of the season for 4 games, after a really long period out of the game. But is that both enough for selection and enough for him to be ready for international RL.



I'm pleased for Warmsley, the guy's a beast and an excellent Prop. The lad even tore it up for Saints. when others around him weren't performing under Cunningham. Tough call between Taylor and Watts for that final place and I'd have had Watts in for Hill anyway. Saying that the Pack looks soild though as usual, but also as usual we look light and bit vunerable in the backs.



We just look light in numbers in the backs, at Centre and wing. Just 2 specialists in each place going, pretty crazy imo. Personally I'd have taken Shenton as well and at least one more winger. With BJB being unlucky not to have been a back up.



I don't really understand how Brown made the squad, especially after the season Sneyd has had. Also feel underwhelmed by the selection of Ratchdford, especially how average he's been this season. He seems to be there just for his utility value and the fact Bennet worked with him last time, same as a few others. Also with Hardaker not going, Shaul would be the next best pick for the squad imo. He can't watch much NRL passed his own team if he's picked Heighington. He's been average at best this year and that's been kind. Ashurst is a far better player, not that I thought he'd get in.Personally I don't think he's doing Ben Currie any favours picking him at the moment. The lad is obviously quality and he eventually came back at the end of the season for 4 games, after a really long period out of the game. But is that both enough for selection and enough for him to be ready for international RL.I'm pleased for Warmsley, the guy's a beast and an excellent Prop. The lad even tore it up for Saints. when others around him weren't performing under Cunningham. Tough call between Taylor and Watts for that final place and I'd have had Watts in for Hill anyway. Saying that the Pack looks soild though as usual, but also as usual we look light and bit vunerable in the backs.We just look light in numbers in the backs, at Centre and wing. Just 2 specialists in each place going, pretty crazy imo. Personally I'd have taken Shenton as well and at least one more winger. With BJB being unlucky not to have been a back up.I don't really understand how Brown made the squad, especially after the season Sneyd has had. Also feel underwhelmed by the selection of Ratchdford, especially how average he's been this season. He seems to be there just for his utility value and the fact Bennet worked with him last time, same as a few others. Also with Hardaker not going, Shaul would be the next best pick for the squad imo. wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back



I'm not going to get on the Shaul bandwagon I'm afraid. Lomax is the better choice, I think Shaul would get battered by the Aussies.



I'm not going to get on the Shaul bandwagon I'm afraid. Lomax is the better choice, I think Shaul would get battered by the Aussies.

Had a moan earlier about it but it's since been pointed out that Wayne Bennett does know a thing or two about rugby league. I'll be getting behind them when the time comes.

