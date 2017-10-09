Tharg The Mighty wrote:
Proves what we already knew.
Bennett watches few, if any, Super League games.
Awful picks and glaring omissions.
He can't watch much NRL passed his own team if he's picked Heighington. He's been average at best this year. Ashurst is a far better player, not that I thought he'd get in.
Personally I don't think he's doing Ben Currie any favours picking him at the moment. The lad is obviously quality and he eventually came back at the end of the season for 4 games after a really long period out of the game. But is that both enough for selection and enough for him to be ready for international RL.
I'm pleased for Warmsley, the guy's a beast and an excellent Prop. The lad even tore it up for Saints. when others around him weren't performing under Cunningham. Tough call between Taylor and Watts for that final place. Pack looks soild as usual but also as ussal we look light and bit vunerable in the backs.
Our backs simply look light in numbers, particularly at Centre and wing, just 2 specialists in each place going, pretty crazy imo. Personally I'd have taken Shenton as well and at least one more winger. With BJB being unlucky not to have been a back up.
