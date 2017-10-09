This squad is embarrassing. It is sheer favouritism and almost brings the game into disrepute (if it wasn't already). Non performers, favourites and "Aussie" has beens. Total joke and the RFL wonder why they can't get a crowd for our internationals.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, altofts wildcat, Bing [Bot], djcool, dull nickname, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, Five and last, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, KevW60349, poplar cats alive, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, The Devil's Advocate, trin77, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 445 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,647,104
|3,428
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|