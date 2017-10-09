|
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0
|
England World Cup Squad Named
The England squad to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guineap for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup was named at lunchtime today and came hot on the heels of the news that one of its bright stars, Castelford’s Zak Hardaker, was definitely out of the World Cup and facing an uncertain future after failing a drugs test.
England’s World Cup campaign kicks off with a game against the hosts Australia at 20:05 (UK) on Friday the 27th October at AAMI Park in Melbourne, followed by group games against Lebanon and France.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:51 am
|
Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2478
Location: Halifax
|
4 Warrington players and no wakey players
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1718
Location: wakefield
|
Only Two wingers, only two out and out centres, squad looks very unbalanced. Kevin Brown ... Really. How does Lomax get in ahead of Shaul ... oh I forgot he is a centrally paid player so has to play no matter what. Heighington is a joke selection surely. No Watts.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:11 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 558
|
Rubbish selection IMO, we'll be lucky to make it into the semi final
For me, if this squad fail to bring back the cup, I'd like to see the lot of them dropped including the whole coaching system. Put McDermott in charge and a couple from Powell/Chester/Wane/Radford as assistants. Start from the bottom and work back up with a brand new squad of 50-60 younger players who will be able to form a team in preparation for the next world cup. Give them plenty of training opportunities, and friendlies against other local countries
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 8
|
Proves what we already knew.
Bennett watches few, if any, Super League games.
Awful picks and glaring omissions.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:57 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9581
Location: wakefield
|
Most of them are expected.
The Warrington boys and Heighinton are the weird ones for me.
The rest are ok.
Obviously it have put Hardaker in before this weekend.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:59 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6677
|
I'm sure we must all agree that Ashurst should be in there, especially ahead of Heighinton and Currie.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:07 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11397Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
Luckily I have barely any interest in England RL, even less now.
Come on Ireland
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:08 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6176
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
Once again the lack of Wakefield players will make watching England fall flat on their face more enjoyable.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:12 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 558
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Once again the lack of Wakefield players will make watching England fall flat on their face more enjoyable.
Yep, I shall be supporting Ireland in this campaign
|
|