Post a reply
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:03 am

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

The England squad to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guineap for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup was named at lunchtime today and came hot on the heels of the news that one of its bright stars, Castelford’s Zak Hardaker, was definitely out of the World Cup and facing an uncertain future after failing a drugs test.



England’s World Cup campaign kicks off with a game against the hosts Australia at 20:05 (UK) on Friday the 27th October at AAMI Park in Melbourne, followed by group games against Lebanon and France.

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:51 am
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2478
Location: Halifax
4 Warrington players and no wakey players
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:03 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1718
Location: wakefield
Only Two wingers, only two out and out centres, squad looks very unbalanced. Kevin Brown ... Really. How does Lomax get in ahead of Shaul ... oh I forgot he is a centrally paid player so has to play no matter what. Heighington is a joke selection surely. No Watts.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:11 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 558
Rubbish selection IMO, we'll be lucky to make it into the semi final

For me, if this squad fail to bring back the cup, I'd like to see the lot of them dropped including the whole coaching system. Put McDermott in charge and a couple from Powell/Chester/Wane/Radford as assistants. Start from the bottom and work back up with a brand new squad of 50-60 younger players who will be able to form a team in preparation for the next world cup. Give them plenty of training opportunities, and friendlies against other local countries
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:17 pm
Tharg The Mighty User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 8
Proves what we already knew.

Bennett watches few, if any, Super League games.

Awful picks and glaring omissions.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:57 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9581
Location: wakefield
Most of them are expected.
The Warrington boys and Heighinton are the weird ones for me.
The rest are ok.
Obviously it have put Hardaker in before this weekend.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:59 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6677
I'm sure we must all agree that Ashurst should be in there, especially ahead of Heighinton and Currie.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:07 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11397
Location: The City of Wakefield
Luckily I have barely any interest in England RL, even less now.

Come on Ireland :lol:
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:08 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6176
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Once again the lack of Wakefield players will make watching England fall flat on their face more enjoyable.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:12 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 558
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Once again the lack of Wakefield players will make watching England fall flat on their face more enjoyable.


Yep, I shall be supporting Ireland in this campaign
Post a reply

