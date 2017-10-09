Rubbish selection IMO, we'll be lucky to make it into the semi final



For me, if this squad fail to bring back the cup, I'd like to see the lot of them dropped including the whole coaching system. Put McDermott in charge and a couple from Powell/Chester/Wane/Radford as assistants. Start from the bottom and work back up with a brand new squad of 50-60 younger players who will be able to form a team in preparation for the next world cup. Give them plenty of training opportunities, and friendlies against other local countries