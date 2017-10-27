We were really poor at times in that first half. silly errors, poor kicking game meant Australia had so much field position.That said the defensive structure stood up and the second period we were pretty good at times, and dare i say it even the better team the final score flattered them.



I think the Aussies will sharpen up on attack and get better but we look like the team who has the most scope for improvement over the next few weeks. I wouldn't fiddle with the team too much, probably bring Percival into centre and start with Roby with Hodgson to the bench but if we can build on that we have a real chance of making the final and who knows, maybe push the Aussies if we get there.