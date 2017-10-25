Assuming we can defend up the middle, the area that always causes us most difficulty is when the Aussie halfbacks attack the area around the where the halfback/centre defend. They make sure they always have multiple options and if our centres aren't rock solid gaps will open everywhere. England always look completely at sea when Australia move the ball around, so our best hope is that they get dragged into a forward dominated scrap. The most interesting thing for me will be to see if we can structure some moves ourselves, particularly down the left side which is where both Widdopp and Gale operate.