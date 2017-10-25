rollin thunder wrote:

once again were trying to simply out defend Australia the same tactic we have used for 25 years, and we have beaten Australia about twice in that period. i will be shocked if we beat Australasia or Nz in this tournament. i hate being negative but i just cant see England even competing, the squad is a right job for the boys squad, too many players who have unproven fitness, a very week captain, no real threat in the forwards just grafters at best. not even bothering watching (or sky plus i'm at work)