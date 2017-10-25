WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com England World Cup Squad Named

Post a reply
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:09 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5752
Joshheff90 wrote:
Remember the three game series again NZ, Bateman didn’t pass to hall once. I’d rather have had Percival there. My first choice would have been Shenton. But not surprised one bit that that’s how Bennett has gone for his defence.

There’s only two proper second rowers in that 17, and ones at centre. The rest of the forwards are middle men. (And I include O’Loughlin in that now)

It’s gunna be a defensive game.


He passed to Hall for his two tries last week.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:31 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15259
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
rollin thunder wrote:
once again were trying to simply out defend Australia the same tactic we have used for 25 years, and we have beaten Australia about twice in that period. i will be shocked if we beat Australasia or Nz in this tournament. i hate being negative but i just cant see England even competing, the squad is a right job for the boys squad, too many players who have unproven fitness, a very week captain, no real threat in the forwards just grafters at best. not even bothering watching (or sky plus i'm at work)


That'll learn 'em.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:24 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 688
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Well 2 more days till our opener & tbh i don't think we have a cat in hells chance.
Why put Bateman at Centre?

England are clearly hoping to keep the opening encounter v Australia close on the scoreboard IMO
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, ducknumber1, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, ioan91, mattsrhinos1978, Rastrick Rhino, RHINO-MARK, rodhutch, taxi4stevesmith, The Ghost of '99, WF Rhino and 167 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,3622,20176,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM