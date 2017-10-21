WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:00 am
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5577
Location: Hill Valley
leedsnsouths wrote:
Did this count as a capped match? Just wondering as Hall is only 12 tries off the all time RL test record (10 now if the match was capped)


No its only full internationals that count.this was just a warm up game.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:13 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 982
Well 2 more days till our opener & tbh i don't think we have a cat in hells chance.
Why put Bateman at Centre?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:34 am
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1429
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Well 2 more days till our opener & tbh i don't think we have a cat in hells chance.
Why put Bateman at Centre?


I don't either really. We need Sam Burgess to look like the player he can be but sounds like he's underwhelmed since his return from the dark side.

Bateman must just be in for aggression in defence. Not really surprised by his selection. Bloody Heighington on the bench though, rather give McMeeken a shot.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:38 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 982
PrinterThe wrote:
I don't either really. We need Sam Burgess to look like the player he can be but sounds like he's underwhelmed since his return from the dark side.

Bateman must just be in for aggression in defence. Not really surprised by his selection. Bloody Heighington on the bench though, rather give McMeeken a shot.

Definately have Bateman in the 13 but just not at Centre & agree Mcmeeken should be in the 17.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:48 am
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1429
Wonder if he will make some changes for the other group games, particularly Currie. Hasn't had enough games back to really be ready to play Australia in the opener but a bench spot in the other group games and see how he goes. Got the talent just a question on fitness and rustiness.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:55 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 982
PrinterThe wrote:
Wonder if he will make some changes for the other group games, particularly Currie. Hasn't had enough games back to really be ready to play Australia in the opener but a bench spot in the other group games and see how he goes. Got the talent just a question on fitness and rustiness.

Totally agree would seem pointless taking him otherwise.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:37 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15663
Location: On the road
Bennett has already said not losing by a lot is a good result - go figure?

Most attacking sides attack on their left so he should have swapped Bateman and Watkins around - as it is he has the worst of both options. No attacking threat on the left and potentially defensive weakness on the right.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:38 am
Joshheff90
Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 334
Remember the three game series again NZ, Bateman didn’t pass to hall once. I’d rather have had Percival there. My first choice would have been Shenton. But not surprised one bit that that’s how Bennett has gone for his defence.

There’s only two proper second rowers in that 17, and ones at centre. The rest of the forwards are middle men. (And I include O’Loughlin in that now)

It’s gunna be a defensive game.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 12:37 pm
rhinos21
Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1057
Not sure about Lomax expect him to be targeted particularly given the strength of both wingers.

But really looking to the tournament.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:11 pm
rollin thunder
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1698
once again were trying to simply out defend Australia the same tactic we have used for 25 years, and we have beaten Australia about twice in that period. i will be shocked if we beat Australasia or Nz in this tournament. i hate being negative but i just cant see England even competing, the squad is a right job for the boys squad, too many players who have unproven fitness, a very week captain, no real threat in the forwards just grafters at best. not even bothering watching (or sky plus i'm at work)
