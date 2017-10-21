once again were trying to simply out defend Australia the same tactic we have used for 25 years, and we have beaten Australia about twice in that period. i will be shocked if we beat Australasia or Nz in this tournament. i hate being negative but i just cant see England even competing, the squad is a right job for the boys squad, too many players who have unproven fitness, a very week captain, no real threat in the forwards just grafters at best. not even bothering watching (or sky plus i'm at work)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: casben, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, flipper, gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rhino65, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, son of headingley and 170 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,654,136
|1,803
|76,317
|4,559
|SET
|