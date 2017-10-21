Remember the three game series again NZ, Bateman didn’t pass to hall once. I’d rather have had Percival there. My first choice would have been Shenton. But not surprised one bit that that’s how Bennett has gone for his defence.



There’s only two proper second rowers in that 17, and ones at centre. The rest of the forwards are middle men. (And I include O’Loughlin in that now)



It’s gunna be a defensive game.