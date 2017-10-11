i think it was the last game we played warrington, ratchford got outpaced by mcguire for one try then again by jjb for another. don't understand how he's above shaul or eden.



also worrying that he was going to play fb anyway with hardaker expected to play centre before that kicked off. ratchford looks great ball in hand in a broken game, but no defensive game at all. that being said don't think lomax is much better.