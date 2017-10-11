WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:37 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1062
Bang wrote:
I'm glad Ward decided to pull out the squad. Need him nice + rested for next season.

I'd rather Leeds won a meat raffle than England win the World Cup.

Ridiculous attitude. Why comment on a World Cup thread.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:37 am
Jrrhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 01, 2015 9:54 pm
Posts: 227
leedsnsouths wrote:
I disagree, imo Currie will play centre and the plan probably is to get him into starting form by around the quarter final stage, Ward being out probably allowed Heighington or Bateman into the squad


Bateman will probably cover centre with only watkins and percival as only specialists centres, currie won't get a game imo and is lucky ward had to pull out.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:04 am
Trebor1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 51
How on earth Greg Eden hasn't got in is a joke. Ratchford can't lace his boots.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:46 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8768
Location: LDZ
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Ridiculous attitude. Why comment on a World Cup thread.


A comment about an England squad member pulling out of the England squad in an England squad thread isn't allowed?

Christ.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:27 am
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22284
I'm sure it will have been the prospect of a meat raffle over a first England World Cup win in nigh on fifty years.

Mmmmmmmm meat raffle.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:23 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1333
No doubt Currie is a very good player but it's a big ask to play in a World Cup after just a couple of Middle 8 fixtures after a year out.
