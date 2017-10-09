WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:51 pm
Charlie Sheen
Sutcliffe would offer more utility value than Ratchford, it doesn't look a well balanced squad to me.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:54 pm
Printer
Wales squad announced, Ward not in that either.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:48 pm
RHINO-MARK
Ward confirmed earlier on SSN that he was selected for England but withdrew through injury.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:58 pm
Jrrhino
With Ward dropping out probably the reason, why currie was selected because ward would have been definitely in front of him.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:01 pm
Biff Tannen
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Ward confirmed earlier on SSN that he was selected for England but withdrew through injury.


With the Leeds hat on good he gets time to let it heal and hopefully gets to start the season 100 percent.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:20 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Looking at the squad, I expect us to go with
1 Lomax
2 Hall
3 Watkins
4 Percival
5 McGilvary
6 Widdop
7 Gale
8 Graham
9 Hodgson
10 Hill
11 Whitehead
12 S Burgess
13 O’Loughlin

14 Roby
15 T Burgess
16 Walmsley
17 Mcmeeken
