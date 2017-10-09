Looking at the squad, I expect us to go with
1 Lomax
2 Hall
3 Watkins
4 Percival
5 McGilvary
6 Widdop
7 Gale
8 Graham
9 Hodgson
10 Hill
11 Whitehead
12 S Burgess
13 O’Loughlin
14 Roby
15 T Burgess
16 Walmsley
17 Mcmeeken
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bfd_Rhino, Biff Tannen, Dadsylad, FGB, FoxyRhino, Frosties., GCM1980, gulfcoast_highwayman, HRS Rhino, Jrrhino, Kawa1170, krisleeds, mattsrhinos1978, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder, RyoWidnes, Sir Kevin Sinfield, TheNo36, TOMCAT and 616 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,647,940
|3,213
|76,293
|4,559
|SET
|