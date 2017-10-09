WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com England World Cup Squad Named

Post a reply
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:51 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8775
Location: Leeds
Sutcliffe would offer more utility value than Ratchford, it doesn't look a well balanced squad to me.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:54 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1328
Wales squad announced, Ward not in that either.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, cheekydiddles, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Ferdy, FGB, garforthrhino, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, HRS Rhino, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, krisleeds, leedsbarmyarmy, Loyal Leeds Fan, malcadele, mattsrhinos1978, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norton123, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, Seth, Superted, takethetwo, TOMCAT and 591 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,8783,26276,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.